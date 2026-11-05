The Cigna Group Registered Shs Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PA9L / ISIN: US1255231003

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05.11.2026 12:36:45

Cigna Increases 2026 Outlook For Adj. Income From Operations

(RTTNews) - The Cigna Group (CI) said it now expects full year 2026 adjusted income from operations per share of at least $30.60, up $0.15 from its previous guidance of at least $30.45. Also, the company increased Cigna Healthcare pre-tax adjusted income from operations guidance by $50 million to at least $4.6 billion. Cigna Group continues to expect adjusted EPS growth of at least 10% in 2027 off its run-rate earnings for the company's ongoing businesses.

Shareholders' net income for third quarter was $1.4 billion, or $5.47 per share compared to $1.9 billion, or $6.98 per share for third quarter 2025, primarily reflecting the absence of an after-tax gain on sale recognized in third quarter 2025. Adjusted income from operations was $2.1 billion, or $7.98 per share, compared with $2.1 billion, or $7.83 per share, for third quarter 2025. The company said its adjusted income from operations was stable relative to third quarter 2025, reflecting strong growth in Cigna Healthcare and Specialty and Care Services, partially offset by lower contribution from Pharmacy Benefit Services.

Total revenues for the third quarter increased 6% to $73.7 billion, driven by growth in both Evernorth Health Services and Cigna Healthcare. Adjusted revenues increased to $73.79 billion from $69.57 billion, last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Cigna shares are up 0.61 percent to $307.26.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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