CIGNEX Datamatics Honored With UiPath's Partner Excellence Awards 2020

The award celebrates the contributions of partners who made a difference by successfully customizing RPA solutions for customers with specific needs across industries and helping them drive business value

LIVONIA, Mich., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIGNEX Datamatics, a leading provider of Digital Transformation through Open Source, Cloud and Automation technology solutions, was honored by UiPath, a leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company with a coveted Partner Excellence Award for the Y2020on July 28, under the category - India Regional Partner of the year – North.

This prestigious award was bestowed to partners based on their commitment, innovation, impact in the marketplace, ability to scale and capability & capacity building on UiPath hyperautomation platform. A total of 15 winners were selected across categories from UiPath's extensive partner ecosystem comprising over 200+ organizations across South Asia.

"We are extremely honored to receive this award from UiPath," said Harish Ramachandran, CEO, CIGNEX Datamatics. "Our aim has always been to improve customer experience by adopting new digital technologies and it's very rewarding to see our solutions bringing significant value to our customers and community members. This award is an acknowledgement to the amazing work our team has delivered that has benefited both UiPath and CIGNEX Datamatics' customers," he added

Manish Bharti, President, UiPath India and South Asia, said, "We are delighted to honour the winners for the UiPath Partner Excellence Awards. Over the last year, our partners have been instrumental in helping the customers start their RPA journey and ensure timely, high quality implementation. In recent times, they have stepped up and gone the extra mile in supporting government, public institutions, and enterprises in building new use cases to combat the current challenges. My heartiest congratulations to CIGNEX Datamatics Technologies."

Murli Mohan, Vice-President, India Business, UiPath, said, "Our partners form the backbone of our ecosystem and support us in providing the best outcomes for our customers. These awards are our way of recognizing and celebrating the partners who have done innovative work this past year. We congratulate CIGNEX Datamatics Technologies for winning the India Regional Partner of the year - North award."

UiPath has cultivated the world's largest RPA community exceeding 7,000 customers, including more than 65 percent of the Fortune 500 and eight of the Fortune 10, as a result of UiPath's ease of use, scalability and open platform.

Having invested in RPA since 2016, CIGNEX Datamatics has built an RPA Center of Excellence (CoE) with certified RPA professionals (over 150+ UiPath certifications accomplished by 60+ RPA experts), who are helping customers achieve their automation goals with quality RPA solutions.

More information on CIGNEX Datamatics' UiPath Expertise can be found here.

About CIGNEX Datamatics ( www.cignex.com )

CIGNEX Datamatics, a subsidiary of Datamatics Global Services Ltd., is a Michigan based global consulting company offering solutions & services on Open Source, Cloud and Automation. Since 2000, CIGNEX Datamatics has been delivering enterprise class solutions built using leading platforms & tools, which can be integrated with existing systems to achieve unparalleled results.

About UiPath ( www.uipath.com)

UiPath has a vision to deliver A Robot for Every Person, one where companies enable every employee to use, create, and benefit from the transformative power of automation to liberate the boundless potential of people. Only UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for hyperautomation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive tasks for over 65% of the Fortune 500 and 8 of the Fortune 10.

Named a 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 company, UiPath was recognized as the fastest growing technology company in the Americas according to FT Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 and named the top company on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500 , a ranking of the fastest public and private technology companies in North America.

