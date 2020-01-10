CIIE and Olive Oils from Spain Facilitate the Development of Bilateral Trade between China and Spain

Olive Oils from Spain Seizing New Opportunities

SHANGHAI, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai was successfully concluded in November. Continuing the theme of "New Era, Shared Future," The 2nd CIIE attracted 181 countries, regions and international organizations, more than 3,800 enterprises participated in the exhibition, with more than 500,000 professional buyers to negotiate and purchase on site.

Many Spanish exhibitors showed up at the food and agricultural products exhibition, including Spanish ham, fruit, red wine and olive oil.

In recent years, pragmatic cooperation between China and Spain has been strengthened. According to Eurostat, bilateral trade in goods between Spain and China was $17.20 billion in the first half of this year, an increase of 4.3% with regard to the same period of the last year.

One of the Spanish economic sectors which has shown the greatest interest in the Chinese market is olive oil sector. Spain is the world's largest producer and exporter of olive oil. As one of the healthiest cooking oils, olive oil is rich in natural antioxidants such as polyphenols and vitamin E. It is honored as "liquid gold" by Europeans, and its nutritional value is proved by a lot of scientific researches. According to studies, long-term consumption of olive oil within a balanced diet can effectively reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and diabetes, and it helps to control weight.

The production and exports of Olive Oils from Spain rank the first in the world. Most of the olive oil brands currently available on the Chinese market are imported from Europe (97%). Among all of them, Olive Oils from Spain dominate the market. During the first nine months of 2019, the imports of olive oils have increased 38.64% with regard to the same period of the last year. In total, the country imported 35.093 tons of olive oil. During that time, the imports of olive oil from Spain have grown more than the other countries, a 46,14%, reaching 30.667 tons. Almost 9 out of every 10 litres of olive oil consumed in China have Spanish origin.

In 2018, Olive Oils from Spain in collaboration with the European Union launched a three-year promotional campaign of Olive Oil World Tour in China with the theme of "Join the European Healthy Lifestyle with Olive Oils from Spain, Olive Oil Makes A Tastier World," which is committed to promoting the health benefits of olive oil and the European healthy lifestyle around the world. 2020, third year of the campaign, will continue to promote the healthy lifestyle and bring the unique culture and innumerable applications of olive oil to Chinese consumers.

