CIM and Rio Tinto partner to advance mining industry innovation in Canada

The Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) announced a new three year partnership with the world’s second biggest miner, Rio Tinto (NYSE, ASX: RIO) that it said will strengthen technical capabilities and foster a connected and engaged community of professionals in the Canadian minerals, metals and materials industries.In a statement, CIM said it will work with Rio to expand awareness of the essential contribution mining makes to society while serving as an incubator for innovation and advancement in ESG practices and clean technologies that are instrumental in increasing energy efficiency.“Rio Tinto benefits from one of the largest technology and R&D ecosystems in the industry, with more than 500 employees dedicated to R&D and a strong network of partners,” Nigel Steward, Rio Tinto chief scientist said in the statement. “We know that professional associations can play a critical role in supporting our objective of finding better ways to provide the materials the world needs. We look forward to working together to achieve our common goals.”CIM and Rio aim to enhance the technical capabilities of Rio Tinto’s professionals while providing opportunities for professional development and networking and to advance industry standards, encourage innovation and address common challenges.More information is here.