CIM Awards Calibre’s Valentine Gold Mine With the John T. Ryan National Safety Trophy for an Outstanding Safety Record in 2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company” or "Calibre”) is pleased to announce that on May 13, 2024, its Valentine Gold Mine ("Valentine”) was awarded the 2023 John T. Ryan National Safety Trophy for Select Mines by The Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM”). This award reflects an outstanding safety performance in the 2023 calendar year with a reportable injury rate of zero and ongoing contributions to improving the mining industry’s safety record. Calibre shares this award with Mosaic Potash Belle Plaine Operations and North American Construction Group, Syncrude Aurora Mine site.



Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: "I am very proud of the Valentine Team for their outstanding safety performance, and they have now been recognized by the CIM by being awarded the prestigious John T. Ryan National Safety Award. Well done! Achieving zero injuries requires a comprehensive approach that encompasses stringent safety protocols, training programs and constant vigilance. As a core value, Calibre fosters the culture of health and safety among workers through communication, empowerment and the understanding that safe practices play a pivotal role in preventing accidents. Calibre shares a unified vision of responsibility toward safe and responsible mining practices, safeguarding the lives of all personnel.”

About Calibre

Calibre is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada, Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.

