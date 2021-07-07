Cimarex Schedules Second-Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call for Thursday, August 5, 2021

DENVER, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) will hold its quarterly earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET (9:00 AM MT). The Company plans to announce second-quarter 2021 results before the market opens on August 5.

Conference Call Information

Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM MT

Dial-in (for callers in the U.S.): (866) 367-3053

Dial-in (for callers in Canada): (855) 669-9657

Intl. dial-in: (412) 902-4216

To access the live webcast, visit the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.cimarex.com. The replay will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

Cimarex Energy

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S. For more information about Cimarex, visit www.cimarex.com.

