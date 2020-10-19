cinch transforms the way consumers buy used cars in the UK

Cars without the faff

FARNHAM, England, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- cinch has announced the launch of its new ground-breaking online platform that aims to become the vehicle ecommerce site of the future, completely changing the way people buy used cars in the UK.

Customers will now be able to choose and buy their vehicle entirely online from the UK's largest and fully digital used car ecommerce site and have their vehicles delivered to their home free of charge. The new services have been launched in response to growing demands to buy online, a trend accelerated by COVID-19 and one that is set to continue.

New research commissioned by cinch found that 64% of British drivers would now consider buying a car online, with 71% confirming that COVID-19 has changed the way they shop. Comparatively, only 34% would have considered buying a car online this time last year, revealing an 88% increase and majority shift in attitude over the last 12 months. Over a third (35%) of drivers advise they are definitely more likely to shop online due to the pandemic, with over one in four (29%) admitting their online spend has increased. Moreover, 32% cite 'choice' as an important factor when buying a car – something cinch has in abundance.

Speaking about the new platform, Joanna Kerr, Marketing Director at cinch, says: "Since the beginning, our vision has always been to make the car finding and buying process as easy, transparent and trustworthy as possible. Consumer behaviour has evolved in the last 10 years and the global pandemic has accelerated the need and desire to buy online. As a society, we're more and more comfortable buying a variety of items online through trusted platforms. We want to give our customers the chance to enjoy the same experience when finding and buying their next car."

In addition, cinch has launched its latest TV campaign, 'You're in the driving seat, Britain,' fronted by brand ambassador Rylan Clark-Neal. The TV commercial, which first aired on Friday 9th Oct, announced the latest offering – showcasing free home delivery and a 14-day money back guarantee.

cinch's aim is to transform the used car buying process into an end-to-end online experience that ensures ease of use, transparency, trust and fantastic services. The car site prides itself on:

Unmatched choice with over 4,000 high quality used cars available and growing rapidly, fully vetted with a 225-point check on each vehicle

with over 4,000 high quality used cars available and growing rapidly, fully vetted with a 225-point check on each vehicle Easy, guaranteed part-exchange and collection of a customer's old vehicle upon delivery of their new one

and collection of a customer's old vehicle upon delivery of their new one Easy payment and financing with a large panel of financing options available fully online

with a large panel of financing options available fully online Free home delivery allowing customers to pick a two-hour delivery slot, seven days a week, anywhere across UK-mainland

allowing customers to pick a two-hour delivery slot, seven days a week, anywhere across UK-mainland The lifestyle matchmaker allowing customers to find and buy a car based on their lifestyle needs

allowing customers to find and buy a car based on their lifestyle needs …and an easy 14-day no-quibble return policy for anyone that doesn't love their new car

As a marketplace, cinch will also offer a new way to reach and serve customers for all players in the used car value chain. Dealers, car manufacturers and leasing companies will have the opportunity to offer their vehicles directly to consumers through the cinch platform. All cars will be prepared to cinch's retail standard and will respect its rigorous quality controls.

As part of BCA, Britain's business leader in used cars across Europe, cinch is in a unique position to transform the used car buying experience for consumers. Joanna concludes: "Most people dread the experience of buying a used car. cinch changes that.

"It's the perfect time for a game-changer in the used car industry; we've done our research and our insight has helped us appreciate the importance of choice, ease of use and trust. Consumers want as much choice as possible when looking for their used car. They want buying to be easy, transparent and quality-guaranteed. Our aim is to give customers what they want and help the UK embrace new digital marketplaces."

To find out more, please visit www.cinch.co.uk.

Notes to editors

Research conducted by Vitreous World across a UK nationally representative sample of 2,000 respondents between 8th and 9thOctober 2020. Full results available on request.