Cincinnati Financial Corp. Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $676 million, or $4.29 per share. This compares with $405 million, or $2.56 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.8% to $3.091 billion from $2.538 billion last year.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $676 Mln. vs. $405 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.29 vs. $2.56 last year. -Revenue: $3.091 Bln vs. $2.538 Bln last year.