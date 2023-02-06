Cincinnati Financial Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.01 billion, or $6.40 per share. This compares with $1.47 billion, or $9.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $202 million or $1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $3.11 billion from $3.32 billion last year.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.01 Bln. vs. $1.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.40 vs. $9.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $3.11 Bln vs. $3.32 Bln last year.