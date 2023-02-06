06.02.2023 22:18:10

Cincinnati Financial Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.01 billion, or $6.40 per share. This compares with $1.47 billion, or $9.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $202 million or $1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $3.11 billion from $3.32 billion last year.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.01 Bln. vs. $1.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.40 vs. $9.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $3.11 Bln vs. $3.32 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cincinnati Financial Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cincinnati Financial Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cincinnati Financial Corp. 118,48 0,00% Cincinnati Financial Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen überwiegend in Grün
An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag überwiegend aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen