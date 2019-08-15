Cincinnati Sarcoidosis Education Conference to Take Place August 24, 2019

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is teaming up with internationally-recognized physicians to host an educational conference for people living with sarcoidosis and their loved ones. The event will be taking place at University of Cincinnati's Kresge Auditorium on Saturday, August 24 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The agenda includes several presentations from FSR and expert physicians, as well as a Q&A session with a panel of experts.

This event is one of nine conferences that FSR is hosting this year with the intent of giving sarcoidosis patients an opportunity to learn from leading physicians and researchers in the space. Unfortunately, too many patients with sarcoidosis in the United States struggle to find healthcare providers with in-depth knowledge on the disease. While offering a day of personalized learning with these experts, FSR's conferences also allow plenty of opportunities for individuals to connect with other patients and caregivers who understand the unique challenges of fighting sarcoidosis. Sarcoidosis is a complex disease that is often misunderstood, even among the medical community. FSR's patient conferences teach patients the skills needed to play an active role in their treatment decisions and navigate life with sarcoidosis.

A recent patient attendee shared: "Until today, I never met another sarcoidosis patient. My family and friends can't understand what I'm going through – talking to the lady next to me, I finally felt like somebody understood me and doesn't think I'm crazy! I hope my family can now see how terrible this disease is."

Sarcoidosis is an inflammatory disease that affects around 200,000 Americans and 1.2 million people worldwide. While any organ can be affected, 90% of cases include the lungs. There is no known cause and no cure, and most treatment options have side effects that are often as debilitating as the symptoms of the disease. Many cases go untreated for years because they are misdiagnosed due to lack of awareness in the medical community. Sarcoidosis is widely perceived as a disease that is "not that serious," however many people living with sarcoidosis must combat severe pain, fatigue, and other debilitating symptoms. While many cases can be well-managed under the care of a specialist, some patients experience a chronic, progressive form of the disease which can be life-threating.

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for this disease and to improving care for sarcoidosis patients. Since 2000, FSR has fostered over $4 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts and has worked diligently to provide resources to tens of thousands of individuals worldwide.

For more information on the conference and to register for the event, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org/cincinnati.

