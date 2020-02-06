Cindy Crawford Says Zeel Is At The Heart Of A Perfect Valentine's Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, the Massage On Demand® company and global wellness provider, is planning for one of its busiest days of the year: Valentine's Day. Thanks to Zeel's cutting edge technology, the ideal Valentine's Day date experience - a massage at your home or hotel, from a top, licensed massage therapist - can be delivered to your door in as little as an hour.

"The thing I love about Zeel is that it's so easy to use," says Cindy Crawford, world-renowned supermodel and entrepreneur. "There's a seamlessness to the whole process which makes massage the perfect gift for special occasions like Valentine's Day."

"There's nothing better than an in-home retreat, " says Zeel's co-founder Alison Harmelin. "A couples massage at home is an amazing experience at any time, but especially on Valentine's Day. You can schedule a Zeel couples massage in as little as an hour, at the time that works for you. Vetted, licensed massage therapists come to your home with tables, music and massage supplies. I think a lot of customers have caught on that they don't need to scramble to find a thoughtful gift at the last minute or spend a fortune on an overpriced dinner. "

"Over the holidays I gifted Zeel massages to close friends and family and it was so well-received," said Crawford. "A massage feels like a treat. To be able to give that to a friend or a partner -- to anybody, really -- is special."

Zeel is available from start times between 8am and 10:30pm on February 14th in more than 100 cities and resort destinations across the country. The company expects to double the number of massage appointments booked this Valentine's Day after a record-breaking day in 2019, and the award-winning Zeel customer service team is standing by to assist.

About Zeel

A high-growth global wellness brand, Zeel created Massage On Demand® in 2012 and was the first company to launch same-day, in-home massage. Recently surpassing more than 1,000,000 appointments, Zeel has been named one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur and one of the fastest-growing companies in the country by Inc. Magazine. The Zeel platform counts over 11,000 licensed massage therapists delivering massage across the country. Zeel offers on-demand, at-home massages in as little as an hour, 365 days a year, with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm. Zeel is also home to Zeel Spa®, a software-based staffing solution for hundreds of hotels and spas across the country and Zeel@Work, bringing chair massage, yoga and assisted stretching to the employees of thousands of US based corporations.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cindy-crawford-says-zeel-is-at-the-heart-of-a-perfect-valentines-day-301000402.html

SOURCE Zeel