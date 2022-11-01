Cinelytic acquires RightsTrade

Acquisition combines best in class online content licensing solution with the leader in content data analytics

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading content analytics company Cinelytic, Inc. announced today the acquisition of RightsTrade (Rightstrade.com), further enhancing the industry's #1 content marketplace with actionable data insights and targeted curation to maximize results for buyers and sellers.

The deal will enable Cinelytic to embed its industry leading analytics where it matters most and allow Film & TV studios and independent content companies to improve content monetization. The deal will further advance Cinelytic's technological leadership position in the entertainment industry.

Cinelytic empowers entertainment industry professionals to make faster, and better-informed decisions throughout the content value chain by providing comprehensive data, predictive analytics and project management tools in an integrated online platform.

The enhanced RightsTrade platform reduces executives' time spent on low-value, repetitive tasks and instead focuses users on discovering content, secure screening, analyzing content value and deal making in real time.

Tobias Queisser, Co-founder & CEO of Cinelytic said: "We are thrilled to continue to serve the current RightsTrade customers in the best way possible in addition to adding valuable tools and exciting partnerships that will increase the value proposition for the entire industry. We strongly believe that we are able to provide the right balance between traditional industry practices and innovation that will deliver real results in times when the industry's overall profitability is challenged."

Bill Lischak, CEO of RightsTrade, on the acquisition: "With Cinelytic we have found the ideal new owner to supercharge the RightsTrade offering. Data insights have become critical throughout the content value chain, from creation through consumption. We are impressed with the Cinelytic product and team, they are able to deliver powerful data insights and productivity increases to the industry. I am excited for the impact this capability will have on RightsTrade community and for the innovation Cinelytic will bring to our platform."

About Cinelytic:

Based in Los Angeles, Cinelytic is the global standard in data decision support for the entertainment industry. Our online platform features data driven tools that provide game changing insights on talent value, content value and audience demand in real time.

About RightsTrade:

RightsTrade is the trusted industry leader in online content licensing - connecting thousands of buyers and sellers through the most secure and efficient platform for discovering, buying and selling content rights.

