Cinemark Posts Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) reported a fourth quarter net loss attributable to company of $99.3 million compared with net income of $5.7 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.82 compared with profit of $0.05. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.21, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $73.5 million compared with $139.4 million.

Total revenue decreased 10% to $599.7 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, admissions revenue was $304.6 million and concession revenue was $225.7 million. Analysts on average had estimated $609.94 million in revenue.

