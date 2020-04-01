Cineplex Announces Extension of Temporary Closure of Theatres and Entertainment Venues

TORONTO, April 1, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex") today provided an update on its response to the continuing effects of COVID-19 across Canada. On March 16, 2020, Cineplex announced that it would be temporarily closing its network of theatres and location-based entertainment venues across Canada until April 2, 2020. In response to applicable government directives and the latest guidance from Canadian public health authorities pertaining to COVID-19, Cineplex confirms that the closure of its network of theatres and location-based entertainment venues across Canada will remain in effect beyond April 2, 2020. The re-opening of locations will be reassessed as further guidance is provided by Canadian public health authorities and applicable government authorities.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Additionally, Cineplex operates location based entertainment complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

SOURCE Cineplex