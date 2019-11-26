CineSpace Winners Announced for 2019 Short Film Competition

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and the Houston Cinema Arts Society recently announced winners of the 5th annual CineSpace competition during the Houston Cinema Arts Festival premiere Nov. 16 at Rice Media Center, a theater at Rice University in Houston designed to provide a channel of communication through the arts. CineSpace, a collaboration between the two organizations, is a short film competition that allows filmmakers around the world a chance to share their work inspired by, and using, actual NASA imagery.

First place was awarded to "The Most Ideal Place" by David Regos, Brooklyn, New York; second place was awarded to "The Only Home We Will Ever Know" by Matthew Pomerantz, Baltimore, Maryland; and Susan Carol Davis, Denton, Texas, took home third place for "Mack Minded: Humanly Possible."

Within the special categories, Best Documentary also went to "The Most Ideal Place," while "Nomadic Cloud" by Zhuoneng Wang and Wai Ching Cheng, Hong Kong, was named the Film That Best Depicts Humans in Space. Juan Pablo Jaramillo, Austin, Texas, won for Best Use of Unusual or Obscure NASA Imagery for "NASA 1991 Youth Recruitment Reel."

This year, filmmakers from 40 countries submitted films, and from more than 214 film entries submitted; 15 were selected as finalists. Finalists competed for $26,000 in cash and prizes, with cash awards going to the top three overall winners, as well as winners in three special categories.

Professional and aspiring filmmakers are invited to submit their work for the 2020 CineSpace competition. Submissions can range from any genre, including narrative, documentary, comedy, drama, animation, sci-fi, and more. Films must be no longer than 10 minutes, and comprised of at least 10 percent publically available NASA imagery.

The 2019 CineSpace finalist films will soon be uploaded to cinespace.org. For more information on CineSpace, and to view past winners and finalists, visit: www.cinespace.org

