|
04.01.2023 04:00:11
Cineworld Says Deal With AMC is Not Just Dead, It Never Existed
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.It may not be Hulk vs. Wolverine, but the brawl between two of the world's biggest cinema operators is not without melodrama.Bankrupt British cinema operator Cineworld said on Tuesday that it has no plans to sell any of its assets individually and will instead pursue a deal for the entity as a whole. Cineworld also seemed to go out of its way to take a shot at its most likely buyer: longtime rival AMC Theatres.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!