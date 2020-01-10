Cinnaminson Harbour HOA Chooses mem property management

CINNAMINSON, N.J., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- mem property management, a highly-rated property management company in New Jersey was recently chosen as the new property management company for Cinnaminson Harbour Homeowners Association in Cinnaminson, New Jersey in Burlington County, New Jersey, managing all public and community areas for nearly 400 units, and active management of the 129-unit Cinnaminson Harbour Townhome Association.

mem property management has also announced that Melanie Lorenz, an experienced South New Jersey property manager, will be on-site to manage day to day affairs and ensure the highest level of support and coordination for the Cinnaminson Harbour community.

"We are very excited to have been chosen as the new property management company for the Cinnaminson Harbour Homeowners Association and look forward to working with an outstanding and highly engaged HOA board to support this wonderful community," says Martin Laderman, founder and CEO of mem property management in New Jersey.

Cinnaminson Harbour residents enjoy desirable amenities including a swimming pool, tennis courts, tot lot, fitness center and clubhouse.

Cinnaminson Harbour is a 35-minute drive from the state capital of Trenton, and one hour from Atlantic City and Newark International Airport. The close proximity to Philadelphia and easy commuting options to New York City, have helped make Burlington County, the second-largest county in New Jersey (after Ocean County), one of the fastest-growing and most desirable places to live in New Jersey.

For recreation, Cinnaminson has playgrounds, sports fields, Riverton Country Club, Garden State Discovery Museum, Adventure Aquarium, Ballet Theater Company of New Jersey, Citizens Bank Park and the nightlife of Atlantic City are just a short drive away.

"Cinnaminson Harbour residents appreciate the close proximity to Philadelphia and New York City, in a warm, friendly, well-maintained suburban community," said Laderman.

SOURCE mem property management