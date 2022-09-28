Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.09.2022 14:40:22

Cintas Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $351.69 million, or $3.39 per share. This compares with $331.18 million, or $3.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Cintas Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $3.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $2.17 billion from $1.90 billion last year.

Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $351.69 Mln. vs. $331.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.39 vs. $3.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.13 -Revenue (Q1): $2.17 Bln vs. $1.90 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.30 - $12.65 Full year revenue guidance: $8.58 - $8.67 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cintas Corp.mehr Nachrichten