Cintas Corporation Q2 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $324.29 million, or $3.12 per share. This compares with $294.67 million, or $2.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $2.17 billion from $1.92 billion last year.

Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $324.29 Mln. vs. $294.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.12 vs. $2.76 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.03 -Revenue (Q2): $2.17 Bln vs. $1.92 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.50 - $12.80 Full year revenue guidance: $8.67 - $8.75 Bln