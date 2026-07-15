Cintas Aktie
WKN: 880205 / ISIN: US1729081059
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15.07.2026 14:37:13
Cintas Corporation Reveals Rise In Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $510.98 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $448.25 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Cintas Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $2.905 billion from $2.667 billion last year.
Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $510.98 Mln. vs. $448.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.26 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $2.905 Bln vs. $2.667 Bln last year.
For fiscal 2027 revenue is expected to be in the range of $12.10 billion to $12.25 billion, and our adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $5.36 to $5.50
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