|
27.03.2024 13:50:54
Cintas Lifts FY24 Earnings, Revenue View Above Market; Stock Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Business services company Cintas Corp. (CTAS), while announcing higher third-quarter results, on Wednesday raised its forecast for fiscal 2024 earnings and revenues, both above market estimates.
In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Cintas shares were gaining around 6 percent to trade at $670.
For the year, the company now expects earnings per share in a range of $14.80 to $15.00, higher than previously projected earnings of $14.35 to $14.65 per share.
Annual revenues are now estimated to be $9.57 billion to $9.60 billion, while previous view was in a range of $9.48 billion to $9.56 billion.
Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $14.6 per share on revenues of $9.56 billion, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
In the third quarter, Cintas reported higher profit, above the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $397.58 million, or $3.84 per share, an increase of 22.0 percent from $325.83 million, or $3.14 per share last year.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.58 per share.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9 percent to $2.41 billion from $2.19 billion last year.
The organic revenue growth was 7.7 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cintas Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
27.03.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende stärker (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite stärker (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100-Anleger greifen am Mittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite mittags mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500-Anleger greifen am Mittwochmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.at)