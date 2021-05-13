Cipher Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Generates Adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 million and EPS of $0.05 ( CDN$0.6 1 )

Excluding legal provision EPS was $0.10 (CDN$0.12)

OAKVILLE, ON, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) ("Cipher" or "the Company") today announced its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Unless otherwise noted, all figures are in U.S. dollars.

Q1 2021 Financial Highlights

(All figures in U.S. dollars, compared to Q1 2020, unless otherwise noted)

Total revenue was $5.4 million compared to $5.9 million

compared to SG&A decreased 16.7% to $1.2 million compared to $1.4 million

compared to Adjusted EBITDA 2 was $3.6 million compared to $4.1 million

was compared to Earnings per common share was $0.05 compared to $0.09

compared to Earnings per common share excluding legal provision increased to $0.10 compared to $0.09

compared to As at March 31, 2021 the company had $13.3 (CAD$16.7) million in cash or $0.49 per share (CDN$0.62)

Management Commentary

Craig Mull, Interim CEO commented, "During this quarter, we continued to execute against our stated strategy to right size the business, optimize our cost structure and broaden our portfolio through key partnerships. Towards that, we entered into co-promotion agreement with Verity Pharmaceuticals for the marketing, sales and co-promotion of Brinavess, Aggrastat, and Trevyent. We believe that working with Verity's experienced sales force will not only drive down costs but also enhance profitability within our hospital business. Our first quarter results were impacted by a legal provision in connection with the impairment of Trulance, excluding this provision EPS would have come in at 10 cents, demonstrating the strong earnings power of the business."

"Subsequent to quarter end, we launched Absorica AG with our marketing partner Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc. ("Sun Pharma"). We believe that this will broaden Cipher's isotretinoin portfolio and ensure we have products to serve each segment of this market and maximize value of this portfolio," added Mr. Mull.

The launch of an authorized generic version of Absorica® was contemplated when Cipher amended its distribution and supply agreement (the "Sun Amendment") with Sun Pharma for Absorica in July of 2018. Sun Pharma launched its Authorized Generic on April 29, 2021, which was triggered by Teva Pharmaceuticals launch of its generic version of Absorica. Cipher will receive a royalty on the net profits of the Authorized Generic version of Absorica. "Currently, in our isotretinoin portfolio, Cipher is receiving royalties from Sun Pharma for the branded product, Absorica, as well as ABSORICA LD™," said Craig Mull, Interim CEO of Cipher. "We are confident that working with Sun Pharma is the right economic decision for Cipher and is consistent with our overall strategy to maximize the value of the isotretinoin portfolio," added Mr. Mull.



Outlook

Cipher anticipates several key milestones in 2021 that will continue to enhance long term value, including:

Full-year benefit of the cost reduction plan and continued profitability and strong cashflow

Improved profitability of our hospital business through our distribution agreement with Verity

Advancement of our key development programs including: Lucy product portfolio with our key development partner Galephar; refinements to the MOB-015 program for nail fungus with Moberg with a possible expansion of territories; completion of proof-of-concept studies for our tattoo removal program; negotiation of development agreements for two to three dermatology products.

Normal Course Issuer Bid – 383,100 shares repurchased and cancelled to the end of April 30, 2021

Selectively pursuing product and business acquisitions in a prudent manner with a focus on high growth potential and near-term profitability

Q1 2021 Financial Review

(All figures are in U.S. dollars)

Total net revenue was $5.4 million for Q1 2021, compared to $5.9 million for Q1 2020.

Licensing revenue decreased by $0.5 million to $2.8 million for the quarter compared to $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Licensing revenue from Absorica in the U.S. was $2.3 million for the quarter, a decrease of $0.5 million compared to $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Absorica's market share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was approximately 4.2% compared to 6% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 according to Symphony Health. Market share including Sun Pharma's Absorica LD was approximately 5.4%.

Licensing revenue from Lipofen and the authorized generic version of Lipofen was $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, a decrease of $0.1 million compared to $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Licensing revenue from the extended-release tramadol product (ConZip in the U.S. and Durela in Canada) was $0.1 million which remained relatively unchanged from the comparative period.

Product revenue increased by $0.1 million or 5% to $2.7 million for Q1 2021, compared to $2.6 million for the comparable period in 2020.

Product revenue from Epuris was $2.6 million for the quarter, an increase of $0.2 million from $2.4 million for the comparative period. According to IQVIA, Epuris had a prescription market share of approximately 42% in Canada for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 40% for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Product revenue for the remaining brands, Ozanex, Beteflam, Actikerall, Brinavess, Aggrastat and Vaniqa was $0.1 million, compared to $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Total operating expenses increased to $3.4 million for the quarter compared to $2.3 million for Q1 2020. The increase in operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 is primarily due to the provision for legal settlement in connection with Trulance. Excluding the provision for legal settlement of $1.2 million, operating expenses decreased by $.2 million or 8.3% to $2.1 million for the quarter compared to $2.3 million for Q1 2020.

Selling, general and administrative expense was $1.2 million for the quarter a decrease of $0.2 million or 17% compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in SG&A costs was driven by a decrease in costs related to legal and consulting spend.

Income from continuing operations was $1.3 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share in Q1 2021, compared to income from continuing operations of $2.5 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share in Q1 2020. Income from continuing operations was impacted by the provision for legal settlement of $1.25 million. Excluding this charge, income from continuing operation increased by $0.1 million or 4.5% to $2.6 million or EPS of $0.10 compared to $2.5 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share in Q1 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $3.6 million, a decrease of $0.5 million or 12% compared to $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The Company had $13.3 (CAD$16.7) million in cash and no debt at March 31, 2021. The Company generated $4.3 million in cash from operating activities in the first quarter of 2021 and used approximately $0.2 million in cash during the quarter for financing activities.

Financial Statements and MD&A

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products either directly in Canada or indirectly through partners in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

1) At the CAD/USD exchange rate March 31, 2021 2) EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. The term EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,) does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of operations from management's perspective. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, loss on debt extinguishment, non-cash share-based compensation, changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments, impairment of intangible assets and goodwill and foreign exchange gains and losses from the translation of Canadian cash balances.

The Following is a summary of how EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated:

(IN THOUSANDS OF U.S. DOLLARS)

Three months ended

March 31, 2021 Three months ended

March 31, 2020

$ $ Income from continuing operations 1,339 2,477 Add back:



Depreciation and amortization 196 307 Interest expense, net 37 96 Income taxes 657 1,096 EBITDA 2,229 3,976 Change in fair value of derivative financial instrument 11 (2) Loss (gain) from the translation of Canadian cash balances 43 54 Provision for legal settlement 1,250 — Share-based compensation 44 44 Adjusted EBITDA 3,577 4,072 Adjusted EBITDA per share – basic 0.13 0.15 Adjusted EBITDA per share – dilutive 0.13 0.15

SOURCE Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.