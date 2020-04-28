|
28.04.2020 03:56:00
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Schedules Q1 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
OAKVILLE, ON, April 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX:CPH) ("Cipher" or "the Company") today announced it will release its Q1 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The company will hold a conference call on Friday, May 8, 2020 to discuss the results.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
DATE:
Friday, May 8, 2020
TIME:
8:30 a.m. EDT
DIAL-IN NUMBER:
(416) 764-8688 or (888) 390-0546
CONFERENCE ID:
30052468
REPLAY DIAL-IN:
(888) 390-0541 (playback # 052468)
Expires May 15, 2020
WEBCAST:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1312093&tp_key=42efb20035
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products either directly in Canada or indirectly through partners in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.
SOURCE Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow geht deutlich stärker aus dem Handel -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX mit kräftigem Kursplus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt konnte den ersten Handelstag der Woche höher beenden. Der deutsche Leitindex ging mit einem kräftigen Gewinn aus dem Handel. An den US-Börsen standen die Zeichen am Montag auf Grün. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost verzeichneten zum Wochenstart Zuschläge.