11.03.2021 00:26:00
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Schedules Q4 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
OAKVILLE, ON, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) ("Cipher" or "the Company") today announced it will release its Q4 2020 financial results after the close on Thursday, March 18, 2021. The company will hold a conference call on Friday, March 19, 2021 to discuss the results.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
DATE:
March 19, 2021
TIME:
8:30 a.m. EDT
DIAL-IN NUMBER:
(416) 764-8688 or (888) 390-0546
CONFERENCE ID:
92839284
REPLAY DIAL-IN:
(888) 390-0541 (playback 839284 #)
Expires March 26, 2021
WEBCAST:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1441329&tp_key=f472db2e8d
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products either directly in Canada or indirectly through partners in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.
