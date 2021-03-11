+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
11.03.2021 00:26:00

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Schedules Q4 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

OAKVILLE, ON, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) ("Cipher" or "the Company") today announced it will release its Q4 2020 financial results after the close on Thursday, March 18, 2021.  The company will hold a conference call on Friday, March 19, 2021 to discuss the results.  

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:

March 19, 2021

TIME:

8:30 a.m. EDT

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

(416) 764-8688 or (888) 390-0546

CONFERENCE ID:

92839284

REPLAY DIAL-IN: 

(888) 390-0541 (playback 839284 #)


Expires March 26, 2021

WEBCAST: 

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1441329&tp_key=f472db2e8d

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products either directly in Canada or indirectly through partners in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

SOURCE Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt kaum verändert -- DAX schlussendlich über 14.500-Punkte-Marke -- Asiatische Indizes gehen mehrheitlich fester aus dem Handel
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich die Anleger am Mittwoch zurück, wogegen die Stimmung in Deutschland positiv war. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich nur teilweise stärker. An den Börsen in Fernost war die Grundstimmung am Mittwoch überwiegend freundlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen