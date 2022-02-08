CipherHealth Achieves 2022 Best in KLAS Designation for Leading Digital Rounding Solution

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , provider of award-winning patient engagement and communications solutions, announced today that it was named the #1 digital rounding provider in the 2022 Best in KLAS awards.

The Best in KLAS designation recognizes healthcare vendors that excel in helping customers improve patient care. The awards are based on feedback from more than 30,000 interviews conducted with health systems every year.

2022 marks the third time CipherHealth has been recognized as the segment leader in digital rounding, having also won Best in KLAS for rounding in 2019 and 2020.

"Given that KLAS evaluates vendors based on direct customer feedback, this third-time win is incredibly meaningful for us," said CipherHealth Chief Executive Officer, Jake Pyles. "As healthcare systems grapple with rising patient expectations, many are realizing the enormous benefits of digital rounding to monitor patients and improve their experiences, all while not additionally burdening hospital staff. What's particularly exciting is seeing how our customers leverage the contextual data collected at the point of care through CipherRounds and connect it to other touch points along patient journey, especially in pre-care contexts, where superior experience accelerates patient loyalty."

CipherHealth works with over 350 of the nation's top health systems to enhance patient engagement not only at the bedside through rounding, but also across the entire care continuum. Through pre-care and preventative outreach, point-of-care engagement, and post-discharge follow-up, CipherHealth facilitates purposeful conversations that improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes.

"Through CipherRounds, we've been able to greatly improve patient experience and safety by integrating rounding with key systems like our EHR, facilities ticketing, culinary teams, and patient safety, quickly identifying and resolving issues as they arise," said Stela Record, Director of Patient Experience at Banner Health. "Critically, we've also used the tool to build out a comprehensive staff rounding program that not only focuses on staff recognition, but also provides a mechanism for staff members to be heard and supported at a time of unprecedented stress on healthcare workers."

CipherHealth's category win is detailed in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report, out today.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry," said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. "The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealth's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

About KLAS

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry.

