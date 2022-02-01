CipherHealth Named to NYC Digital Health 100 by NYCHBL

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , an award-winning patient engagement and communications solutions platform, announced today that New York City Health Business Leaders (NYCHBL) has recognized CipherHealth on its NYC Digital Health 100 for the second year in a row, which showcases some of the most dynamic and revolutionary healthcare startups in New York. CipherHealth was acknowledged in the patient engagement category.

"Finding ourselves in an international hub of healthcare innovation, being selected among this esteemed list is an honor. It's also reflective of the work we're doing every day to enable new possibilities for healthcare providers," said CipherHealth Chief Executive Officer, Jake Pyles. "We're in the process of making our vision a reality: we're creating a revolutionary, multimodal engagement and communications platform that helps health systems optimize operations and finance and creates dynamic, inviting experiences for patients throughout the entire care continuum."

More than 350 of the nation's top health systems rely on CipherHealth to provide comprehensive patient engagement and communication solutions that help hospitals and health systems bolster engagement across the care journey—to improve experience, reduce readmissions, prevent no-shows, enhance clinical care, enable operational excellence, and improve staff well-being.

In 2021, CipherHealth unveiled the next generation of its state-of-the-art Patient Engagement Platform, featuring a powerful digital orchestration engine managing all patient, staff, and caregiver communications. The platform closes critical care gaps, improves key integrations with EHR systems to streamline communications and analytics, and enhances functionality like appointment reminders and family engagement. Through rounding on staff and patients, hospitals can identify areas for concern and action, and through proactive outreach, hospitals can prioritize outreach for communities that are most at risk, thereby increasing access to care.

"This year, the NYC Digital Health 100 is comprised of an incredibly diverse set of companies and leaders who are working to innovate and solve some of the most complex challenges across all facets of the healthcare ecosystem," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, NYCHBL. "We are delighted to recognize these companies and celebrate and support their growth in the New York area."

The NYC Digital Health 100 was released in conjunction with the NYCHBL Healthcare Innovation Report 2022, an in-depth look at the data, trends and insights that define the healthcare industry in NY. In 2021, 182 companies raised a historic high of $9.0B, a 150% increase from 2020 ($3.6B) and 87% of the investments went to start-ups in areas including virtual care, patient engagement and mental health. To review the report, please visit https://bit.ly/dh100-pr .

NYC Digital Health 100 Methodology

To compile the NYC Digital Health 100, NYCHBL used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region and then invited companies to complete applications with quantitative and qualitative data to broaden the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or an office (over 10 people) in the New York region. Companies were judged on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of leadership, number of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, approach to diversity and equity, and community engagement.

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealths's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

