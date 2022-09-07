|
07.09.2022 14:14:42
Cipla Gets Final Approval For Generic Version Of Revlimid - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Cipla Limited has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Lenalidomide Capsule 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg and 25 mg from the FDA. Cipla's Lenalidomide Capsules are the AB-rated therapeutic equivalent generic version of Bristol Myers Squibb's Revlimid Capsules. The company said the product will be available for shipping soon.
Lenalidomide is an immunomodulatory prescription drug which is indicated for several hematological malignancies in adults such as; Multiple Myeloma, Myelodysplastic syndromes, Mantle cell lymphoma, Follicular lymphoma, and Marginal Zone lymphoma.
