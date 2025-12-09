Circle Internet Group Aktie

Circle Internet Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A417ZL / ISIN: US1725731079

09.12.2025 07:22:39

Circle Internet Gets License To Operate As Money Services Provider In UAE

(RTTNews) - Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL), an internet financial platform company, said on Tuesday that it has secured a financial services permission license from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market, or ADGM, the International Financial Centre of Abu Dhabi, to operate as a Money Services Provider in the International Financial Centre.

With this license, Circle will expand regulated payment and settlement use cases in the UAE for businesses, developers, and financial institutions.

In addition, Circle has appointed Saeeda Jaffar as Managing Director for Circle Middle East & Africa. Jaffar will join from Visa, where she serves as Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
