Circle Internet Group Aktie
WKN DE: A417ZL / ISIN: US1725731079
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25.03.2026 19:00:00
Circle Internet Group Stock Is Crashing Due to Uncertainty Around the Clarity Act. Should You Buy the Dip?
Shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) have been crashing this week as there's growing uncertainty in the markets about crypto reform. That's a concern for the company, which issues the popular USDC stablecoin. A big reason for the stock's surging popularity over the past year has been the expectation that, under President Trump, there will be more favorable policies in the crypto world.Investors, however, are concerned that the Clarity Act, a key piece of legislation for stablecoins, may not pass. And even if it does, it may come with significant restrictions that impede the growth of USDC and other stablecoins. Here's what you need to know, and if you should consider buying Circle Internet Group stock right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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