Charter Corporate Services Aktie
ISIN: US1611991043
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11.07.2026 01:31:00
Circle Just Won a U.S. National Bank Charter. Here's Why It Matters for the Stock.
Circle (NYSE: CRCL) said Friday that it received final approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to open First National Digital Currency Bank, N.A., a national trust bank that will operate as Circle National Trust. Investors liked the news, sending the stablecoin issuer's shares up about 5% by the time the market closed.The enthusiasm is understandable. Circle issues USDC, a digital token designed to maintain a value of $1. And the company's whole strategy is built on regulation and transparency, in an industry that historically ran short of both -- so a national trust bank charter is about as strong a stamp of federal legitimacy as a crypto company can get.But shares remain about 75% below their 52-week high of $262.97 as of this writing -- a peak reached in the months after the company's June 2025 initial public offering (IPO). So the question worth asking is whether the charter changes the economics that drove the stock down in the first place.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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