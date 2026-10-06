Circle8 Netherlands Wins $492 Mln Dutch Government IT Contract

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Circle8 Group, Inc. (CIRC) announced that its Dutch operating company, Circle8 Netherlands, has signed a contract covering the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment, and the Dutch Healthcare Authority.

The four-year contract, with a total value of approximately $492 million, deals with the supply of IT expertise to all three government bodies under a single contractual framework.

Running through September 30, 2030, the contract strengthens Circle8's position in the Dutch public sector and provides a multi-year framework through which Circle8 Netherlands can continue supporting critical technology and workforce requirements across major government institutions.

In pre-market hours, CIRC was trading at $0.5584, up 3.73 percent on the Nasdaq.