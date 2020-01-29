Cirrus Logic Reports Q3 FY20 Revenue of $374.7 Million

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRUS) today posted on its website at http://investor.cirrus.com the quarterly Shareholder Letter that contains the complete financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2020, which ended Dec. 28, 2019, as well as the company’s current business outlook.

"Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the December quarter exceeded guidance as we experienced higher-than-anticipated volumes for certain components shipping into smartphones,” said Jason Rhode, chief executive officer. "During the quarter, development activities across existing and new product categories progressed, and the company continued to execute on key strategic initiatives. With a compelling pipeline of products addressing audio, voice and other signal-processing applications, we believe Cirrus Logic is well positioned for long-term success.”

Reported Financial Results – Third Quarter FY20

Revenue of $374.7 million;

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin are 52.7 percent and 52.8, respectively;

GAAP operating expenses of $124.8 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $103.2 million; and

GAAP earnings per share of $1.13 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.41.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is included in the tables accompanying this press release.

Business Outlook – Fourth Quarter FY20

Revenue is expected to range between $250 million and $290 million;

GAAP gross margin to be between 51 percent and 53 percent; and

Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses to range between $115 million and $121 million, including approximately $14 million in stock-based compensation expense and $3 million in amortization of acquired intangibles;

GAAP operating expense is expected to include a restructuring charge of approximately $22 million.

Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A session at 5 p.m. EST today to answer questions related to its financial results and business outlook. Participants may listen to the conference call on the Cirrus Logic website. Participants who would like to submit a question to be addressed during the call are requested to email investor.relations@cirrus.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed on the Cirrus Logic website approximately two hours following its completion, or by calling (416) 621-4642, or toll-free at (800) 585-8367 (Access Code: 8287509).

Use of non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Cirrus Logic's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Cirrus has provided non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, operating income and profit, operating expenses, gross margin and profit, tax expense and effective tax rate impact on earnings per share, and effective tax rate. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release contain forward-looking statements including our statements about our belief that Cirrus Logic is well positioned for long-term success, along with estimates for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 revenue, gross margin, combined research and development and selling, general and administrative expense levels, stock compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles and restructuring charges. In some cases, forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "expect,” "anticipate,” "target,” "project,” "believe,” "goals,” "opportunity,” "estimates,” "intend,” and variations of these types of words and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to our plans, expectations, strategies or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the level of orders and shipments during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, customer cancellations of orders, or the failure to place orders consistent with forecasts, along with the risk factors listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended March 30, 2019 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The foregoing information concerning our business outlook represents our outlook as of the date of this news release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Summary financial data follows:

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dec. 28, Sep. 28, Dec. 29, Dec. 28, Dec. 29, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Q3'20 Q2'20 Q3'19 Q3'20 Q3'19 Portable products $ 344,870 $ 349,379 $ 288,640 $ 897,187 $ 824,950 Non-portable and other products 29,798 39,533 35,655 104,646 120,133 Net sales 374,668 388,912 324,295 1,001,833 945,083 Cost of sales 177,163 180,979 161,115 473,901 472,225 Gross profit 197,505 207,933 163,180 527,932 472,858 Gross margin 52.7 % 53.5 % 50.3 % 52.7 % 50.0 % Research and development 88,713 88,239 88,575 265,782 282,888 Selling, general and administrative 36,113 33,018 30,364 98,651 96,308 Total operating expenses 124,826 121,257 118,939 364,433 379,196 Income from operations 72,679 86,676 44,241 163,499 93,662 Interest income 2,392 2,250 1,740 6,927 4,712 U.K. pension settlement - - (13,768 ) - (13,768 ) Other (expense) income (563 ) (568 ) 101 (1,509 ) (67 ) Income before income taxes 74,508 88,358 32,314 168,917 84,539 Provision for income taxes 5,996 12,148 2,381 19,577 705 Net income $ 68,512 $ 76,210 $ 29,933 $ 149,340 $ 83,834 Basic earnings per share: $ 1.18 $ 1.31 $ 0.50 $ 2.56 $ 1.39 Diluted earnings per share: $ 1.13 $ 1.27 $ 0.49 $ 2.47 $ 1.35 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 58,188 58,011 59,511 58,247 60,482 Diluted 60,492 60,213 60,783 60,395 62,076 Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

(not prepared in accordance with GAAP)

Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. As a note, the non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dec. 28, Sep. 28, Dec. 29, Dec. 28, Dec. 29, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income Reconciliation Q3'20 Q2'20 Q3'19 Q3'20 Q3'19 GAAP Net Income $ 68,512 $ 76,210 $ 29,933 $ 149,340 $ 83,834 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 6,470 6,722 7,630 20,420 33,763 Stock-based compensation expense 14,160 13,759 11,181 39,705 37,106 Restructuring costs 1,323 - - 1,323 - U.K. pension settlement - - 13,768 - 13,768 Adjustment to income taxes (4,871 ) (3,417 ) (7,003 ) (11,091 ) (27,983 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 85,594 $ 93,274 $ 55,509 $ 199,697 $ 140,488 Earnings Per Share Reconciliation GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 1.13 $ 1.27 $ 0.49 $ 2.47 $ 1.35 Effect of Amortization of acquisition intangibles 0.11 0.11 0.13 0.34 0.54 Effect of Stock-based compensation expense 0.23 0.23 0.18 0.66 0.60 Effect of Restructuring costs 0.02 - - 0.02 - Effect of U.K. pension settlement - - 0.23 - 0.22 Effect of Adjustment to income taxes (0.08 ) (0.06 ) (0.12 ) (0.18 ) (0.45 ) Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 1.41 $ 1.55 $ 0.91 $ 3.31 $ 2.26 Operating Income Reconciliation GAAP Operating Income $ 72,679 $ 86,676 $ 44,241 $ 163,499 $ 93,662 GAAP Operating Profit 19.4 % 22.3 % 13.6 % 16.3 % 9.9 % Amortization of acquisition intangibles 6,470 6,722 7,630 20,420 33,763 Stock-based compensation expense - COGS 200 254 220 695 589 Stock-based compensation expense - R&D 9,343 7,830 6,761 24,413 20,845 Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A 4,617 5,675 4,200 14,597 15,672 Restructuring costs 1,323 - - 1,323 - Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 94,632 $ 107,157 $ 63,052 $ 224,947 $ 164,531 Non-GAAP Operating Profit 25.3 % 27.6 % 19.4 % 22.5 % 17.4 % Operating Expense Reconciliation GAAP Operating Expenses $ 124,826 $ 121,257 $ 118,939 $ 364,433 $ 379,196 Amortization of acquisition intangibles (6,470 ) (6,722 ) (7,630 ) (20,420 ) (33,763 ) Stock-based compensation expense - R&D (9,343 ) (7,830 ) (6,761 ) (24,413 ) (20,845 ) Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A (4,617 ) (5,675 ) (4,200 ) (14,597 ) (15,672 ) Restructuring costs (1,201 ) - - (1,201 ) - Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 103,195 $ 101,030 $ 100,348 $ 303,802 $ 308,916 Gross Margin/Profit Reconciliation GAAP Gross Profit $ 197,505 $ 207,933 $ 163,180 $ 527,932 $ 472,858 GAAP Gross Margin 52.7 % 53.5 % 50.3 % 52.7 % 50.0 % Stock-based compensation expense - COGS 200 254 220 695 589 Restructuring costs - COGS 122 - - 122 - Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 197,827 $ 208,187 $ 163,400 $ 528,749 $ 473,447 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 52.8 % 53.5 % 50.4 % 52.8 % 50.1 % Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation GAAP Tax Expense $ 5,996 $ 12,148 $ 2,381 $ 19,577 $ 705 GAAP Effective Tax Rate 8.0 % 13.7 % 7.4 % 11.6 % 0.8 % Adjustments to income taxes 4,871 3,417 7,003 11,091 27,983 Non-GAAP Tax Expense $ 10,867 $ 15,565 $ 9,384 $ 30,668 $ 28,688 Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate 11.3 % 14.3 % 14.5 % 13.3 % 17.0 % Tax Impact to EPS Reconciliation GAAP Tax Expense $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.04 $ 0.32 $ 0.01 Adjustments to income taxes 0.08 0.06 0.12 0.18 0.45 Non-GAAP Tax Expense $ 0.18 $ 0.26 $ 0.16 $ 0.50 $ 0.46

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET unaudited; in thousands Dec. 28, Mar. 30, Dec. 29, 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 342,301 $ 216,172 $ 219,319 Marketable securities 13,098 70,183 59,793 Accounts receivable, net 175,937 120,656 142,135 Inventories 137,920 164,733 167,879 Other current assets 45,345 53,239 51,151 Total current Assets 714,601 624,983 640,277 Long-term marketable securities 250,162 158,968 165,063 Right-of-use lease assets 141,348 - - Property and equipment, net 174,390 186,185 191,324 Intangibles, net 47,133 67,847 76,389 Goodwill 285,904 286,241 286,678 Deferred tax asset 9,183 8,727 13,131 Other assets 24,819 19,689 24,003 Total assets $ 1,647,540 $ 1,352,640 $ 1,396,865 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 98,835 $ 48,398 $ 108,022 Accrued salaries and benefits 34,228 29,289 23,566 Other accrued liabilities 45,248 37,853 38,175 Total current liabilities 178,311 115,540 169,763 Non-current lease liability 133,993 - - Non-current income taxes 72,422 78,309 78,532 Other long-term liabilities 2,934 18,551 18,769 Stockholders' equity: Capital stock 1,417,646 1,363,736 1,349,941 Accumulated deficit (157,869 ) (222,430 ) (217,871 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 103 (1,066 ) (2,269 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,259,880 1,140,240 1,129,801 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,647,540 $ 1,352,640 $ 1,396,865 Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

