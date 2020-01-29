|
29.01.2020 22:00:00
Cirrus Logic Reports Q3 FY20 Revenue of $374.7 Million
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRUS) today posted on its website at http://investor.cirrus.com the quarterly Shareholder Letter that contains the complete financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2020, which ended Dec. 28, 2019, as well as the company’s current business outlook.
"Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the December quarter exceeded guidance as we experienced higher-than-anticipated volumes for certain components shipping into smartphones,” said Jason Rhode, chief executive officer. "During the quarter, development activities across existing and new product categories progressed, and the company continued to execute on key strategic initiatives. With a compelling pipeline of products addressing audio, voice and other signal-processing applications, we believe Cirrus Logic is well positioned for long-term success.”
Reported Financial Results – Third Quarter FY20
- Revenue of $374.7 million;
- GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin are 52.7 percent and 52.8, respectively;
- GAAP operating expenses of $124.8 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $103.2 million; and
- GAAP earnings per share of $1.13 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.41.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is included in the tables accompanying this press release.
Business Outlook – Fourth Quarter FY20
- Revenue is expected to range between $250 million and $290 million;
- GAAP gross margin to be between 51 percent and 53 percent; and
- Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses to range between $115 million and $121 million, including approximately $14 million in stock-based compensation expense and $3 million in amortization of acquired intangibles;
- GAAP operating expense is expected to include a restructuring charge of approximately $22 million.
Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A session at 5 p.m. EST today to answer questions related to its financial results and business outlook. Participants may listen to the conference call on the Cirrus Logic website. Participants who would like to submit a question to be addressed during the call are requested to email investor.relations@cirrus.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed on the Cirrus Logic website approximately two hours following its completion, or by calling (416) 621-4642, or toll-free at (800) 585-8367 (Access Code: 8287509).
Cirrus Logic, Inc.
Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.
Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. All other company or product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
Use of non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement Cirrus Logic's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Cirrus has provided non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, operating income and profit, operating expenses, gross margin and profit, tax expense and effective tax rate impact on earnings per share, and effective tax rate. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Safe Harbor Statement
Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release contain forward-looking statements including our statements about our belief that Cirrus Logic is well positioned for long-term success, along with estimates for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 revenue, gross margin, combined research and development and selling, general and administrative expense levels, stock compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles and restructuring charges. In some cases, forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "expect,” "anticipate,” "target,” "project,” "believe,” "goals,” "opportunity,” "estimates,” "intend,” and variations of these types of words and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to our plans, expectations, strategies or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the level of orders and shipments during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, customer cancellations of orders, or the failure to place orders consistent with forecasts, along with the risk factors listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended March 30, 2019 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The foregoing information concerning our business outlook represents our outlook as of the date of this news release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.
Summary financial data follows:
|CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|
Dec. 28,
|
|
Sep. 28,
|
|
Dec. 29,
|
|
Dec. 28,
|
|
Dec. 29,
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Q3'20
|
|
Q2'20
|
|
Q3'19
|
|
Q3'20
|
|
Q3'19
|Portable products
|
$
|
344,870
|
|
$
|
349,379
|
|
$
|
288,640
|
|
$
|
897,187
|
|
$
|
824,950
|
|Non-portable and other products
|
|
29,798
|
|
|
39,533
|
|
|
35,655
|
|
|
104,646
|
|
|
120,133
|
|Net sales
|
|
374,668
|
|
|
388,912
|
|
|
324,295
|
|
|
1,001,833
|
|
|
945,083
|
|Cost of sales
|
|
177,163
|
|
|
180,979
|
|
|
161,115
|
|
|
473,901
|
|
|
472,225
|
|Gross profit
|
|
197,505
|
|
|
207,933
|
|
|
163,180
|
|
|
527,932
|
|
|
472,858
|
|Gross margin
|
|
52.7
|
%
|
|
53.5
|
%
|
|
50.3
|
%
|
|
52.7
|
%
|
|
50.0
|
%
|Research and development
|
|
88,713
|
|
|
88,239
|
|
|
88,575
|
|
|
265,782
|
|
|
282,888
|
|Selling, general and administrative
|
|
36,113
|
|
|
33,018
|
|
|
30,364
|
|
|
98,651
|
|
|
96,308
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|
124,826
|
|
|
121,257
|
|
|
118,939
|
|
|
364,433
|
|
|
379,196
|
|Income from operations
|
|
72,679
|
|
|
86,676
|
|
|
44,241
|
|
|
163,499
|
|
|
93,662
|
|Interest income
|
|
2,392
|
|
|
2,250
|
|
|
1,740
|
|
|
6,927
|
|
|
4,712
|
|U.K. pension settlement
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(13,768
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(13,768
|
)
|Other (expense) income
|
|
(563
|
)
|
|
(568
|
)
|
|
101
|
|
|
(1,509
|
)
|
|
(67
|
)
|Income before income taxes
|
|
74,508
|
|
|
88,358
|
|
|
32,314
|
|
|
168,917
|
|
|
84,539
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
5,996
|
|
|
12,148
|
|
|
2,381
|
|
|
19,577
|
|
|
705
|
|Net income
|
$
|
68,512
|
|
$
|
76,210
|
|
$
|
29,933
|
|
$
|
149,340
|
|
$
|
83,834
|
|Basic earnings per share:
|
$
|
1.18
|
|
$
|
1.31
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
$
|
2.56
|
|
$
|
1.39
|
|Diluted earnings per share:
|
$
|
1.13
|
|
$
|
1.27
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
$
|
2.47
|
|
$
|
1.35
|
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Basic
|
|
58,188
|
|
|
58,011
|
|
|
59,511
|
|
|
58,247
|
|
|
60,482
|
|Diluted
|
|
60,492
|
|
|
60,213
|
|
|
60,783
|
|
|
60,395
|
|
|
62,076
|
|Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
(not prepared in accordance with GAAP)
Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. As a note, the non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|
Dec. 28,
|
|
Sep. 28,
|
|
Dec. 29,
|
|
Dec. 28,
|
|
Dec. 29,
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Net Income Reconciliation
|Q3'20
|Q2'20
|Q3'19
|Q3'20
|Q3'19
|GAAP Net Income
|
$
|
68,512
|
|
$
|
76,210
|
|
$
|
29,933
|
|
$
|
149,340
|
|
$
|
83,834
|
|Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
|
6,470
|
|
|
6,722
|
|
|
7,630
|
|
|
20,420
|
|
|
33,763
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
14,160
|
|
|
13,759
|
|
|
11,181
|
|
|
39,705
|
|
|
37,106
|
|Restructuring costs
|
|
1,323
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,323
|
|
|
-
|
|U.K. pension settlement
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
13,768
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
13,768
|
|Adjustment to income taxes
|
|
(4,871
|
)
|
|
(3,417
|
)
|
|
(7,003
|
)
|
|
(11,091
|
)
|
|
(27,983
|
)
|Non-GAAP Net Income
|
$
|
85,594
|
|
$
|
93,274
|
|
$
|
55,509
|
|
$
|
199,697
|
|
$
|
140,488
|
|Earnings Per Share Reconciliation
|GAAP Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.13
|
|
$
|
1.27
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
$
|
2.47
|
|
$
|
1.35
|
|Effect of Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
0.34
|
|
|
0.54
|
|Effect of Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
0.66
|
|
|
0.60
|
|Effect of Restructuring costs
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
-
|
|Effect of U.K. pension settlement
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.22
|
|Effect of Adjustment to income taxes
|
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
(0.45
|
)
|Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.41
|
|
$
|
1.55
|
|
$
|
0.91
|
|
$
|
3.31
|
|
$
|
2.26
|
|Operating Income Reconciliation
|GAAP Operating Income
|
$
|
72,679
|
|
$
|
86,676
|
|
$
|
44,241
|
|
$
|
163,499
|
|
$
|
93,662
|
|GAAP Operating Profit
|
|
19.4
|
%
|
|
22.3
|
%
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
|
9.9
|
%
|Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
|
6,470
|
|
|
6,722
|
|
|
7,630
|
|
|
20,420
|
|
|
33,763
|
|Stock-based compensation expense - COGS
|
|
200
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
695
|
|
|
589
|
|Stock-based compensation expense - R&D
|
|
9,343
|
|
|
7,830
|
|
|
6,761
|
|
|
24,413
|
|
|
20,845
|
|Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A
|
|
4,617
|
|
|
5,675
|
|
|
4,200
|
|
|
14,597
|
|
|
15,672
|
|Restructuring costs
|
|
1,323
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,323
|
|
|
-
|
|Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
$
|
94,632
|
|
$
|
107,157
|
|
$
|
63,052
|
|
$
|
224,947
|
|
$
|
164,531
|
|Non-GAAP Operating Profit
|
|
25.3
|
%
|
|
27.6
|
%
|
|
19.4
|
%
|
|
22.5
|
%
|
|
17.4
|
%
|Operating Expense Reconciliation
|GAAP Operating Expenses
|
$
|
124,826
|
|
$
|
121,257
|
|
$
|
118,939
|
|
$
|
364,433
|
|
$
|
379,196
|
|Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
|
(6,470
|
)
|
|
(6,722
|
)
|
|
(7,630
|
)
|
|
(20,420
|
)
|
|
(33,763
|
)
|Stock-based compensation expense - R&D
|
|
(9,343
|
)
|
|
(7,830
|
)
|
|
(6,761
|
)
|
|
(24,413
|
)
|
|
(20,845
|
)
|Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A
|
|
(4,617
|
)
|
|
(5,675
|
)
|
|
(4,200
|
)
|
|
(14,597
|
)
|
|
(15,672
|
)
|Restructuring costs
|
|
(1,201
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,201
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
|
$
|
103,195
|
|
$
|
101,030
|
|
$
|
100,348
|
|
$
|
303,802
|
|
$
|
308,916
|
|Gross Margin/Profit Reconciliation
|GAAP Gross Profit
|
$
|
197,505
|
|
$
|
207,933
|
|
$
|
163,180
|
|
$
|
527,932
|
|
$
|
472,858
|
|GAAP Gross Margin
|
|
52.7
|
%
|
|
53.5
|
%
|
|
50.3
|
%
|
|
52.7
|
%
|
|
50.0
|
%
|Stock-based compensation expense - COGS
|
|
200
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
695
|
|
|
589
|
|Restructuring costs - COGS
|
|
122
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
-
|
|Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|
$
|
197,827
|
|
$
|
208,187
|
|
$
|
163,400
|
|
$
|
528,749
|
|
$
|
473,447
|
|Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|
|
52.8
|
%
|
|
53.5
|
%
|
|
50.4
|
%
|
|
52.8
|
%
|
|
50.1
|
%
|Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation
|GAAP Tax Expense
|
$
|
5,996
|
|
$
|
12,148
|
|
$
|
2,381
|
|
$
|
19,577
|
|
$
|
705
|
|GAAP Effective Tax Rate
|
|
8.0
|
%
|
|
13.7
|
%
|
|
7.4
|
%
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
|
0.8
|
%
|Adjustments to income taxes
|
|
4,871
|
|
|
3,417
|
|
|
7,003
|
|
|
11,091
|
|
|
27,983
|
|Non-GAAP Tax Expense
|
$
|
10,867
|
|
$
|
15,565
|
|
$
|
9,384
|
|
$
|
30,668
|
|
$
|
28,688
|
|Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate
|
|
11.3
|
%
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
|
14.5
|
%
|
|
13.3
|
%
|
|
17.0
|
%
|Tax Impact to EPS Reconciliation
|GAAP Tax Expense
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|Adjustments to income taxes
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
0.45
|
|Non-GAAP Tax Expense
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
|unaudited; in thousands
|
Dec. 28,
|
|
Mar. 30,
|
|
Dec. 29,
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
342,301
|
|
$
|
216,172
|
|
$
|
219,319
|
|Marketable securities
|
|
13,098
|
|
|
70,183
|
|
|
59,793
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
175,937
|
|
|
120,656
|
|
|
142,135
|
|Inventories
|
|
137,920
|
|
|
164,733
|
|
|
167,879
|
|Other current assets
|
|
45,345
|
|
|
53,239
|
|
|
51,151
|
|Total current Assets
|
|
714,601
|
|
|
624,983
|
|
|
640,277
|
|Long-term marketable securities
|
|
250,162
|
|
|
158,968
|
|
|
165,063
|
|Right-of-use lease assets
|
|
141,348
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
174,390
|
|
|
186,185
|
|
|
191,324
|
|Intangibles, net
|
|
47,133
|
|
|
67,847
|
|
|
76,389
|
|Goodwill
|
|
285,904
|
|
|
286,241
|
|
|
286,678
|
|Deferred tax asset
|
|
9,183
|
|
|
8,727
|
|
|
13,131
|
|Other assets
|
|
24,819
|
|
|
19,689
|
|
|
24,003
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
1,647,540
|
|
$
|
1,352,640
|
|
$
|
1,396,865
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
98,835
|
|
$
|
48,398
|
|
$
|
108,022
|
|Accrued salaries and benefits
|
|
34,228
|
|
|
29,289
|
|
|
23,566
|
|Other accrued liabilities
|
|
45,248
|
|
|
37,853
|
|
|
38,175
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
178,311
|
|
|
115,540
|
|
|
169,763
|
|Non-current lease liability
|
|
133,993
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Non-current income taxes
|
|
72,422
|
|
|
78,309
|
|
|
78,532
|
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|
2,934
|
|
|
18,551
|
|
|
18,769
|
|Stockholders' equity:
|Capital stock
|
|
1,417,646
|
|
|
1,363,736
|
|
|
1,349,941
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
|
(157,869
|
)
|
|
(222,430
|
)
|
|
(217,871
|
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
103
|
|
|
(1,066
|
)
|
|
(2,269
|
)
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
1,259,880
|
|
|
1,140,240
|
|
|
1,129,801
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,647,540
|
|
$
|
1,352,640
|
|
$
|
1,396,865
|
|Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
