Cirrus Logic Reports Q3 FY22 Revenue of $548.3 Million

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today posted the quarterly Shareholder Letter that contains the complete financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2022, which ended Dec. 25, 2021, as well as the company's current business outlook.

"Cirrus Logic reported record revenue in the December quarter, above the top end of our guidance, driven by significant contributions from the expanded high-performance mixed-signal content shipping into smartphones and strong overall demand for our products,” said John Forsyth, Cirrus Logic president and chief executive officer. "These results reflect our continued momentum in FY22 and mark another milestone in the execution of our strategy to diversify our product and technology portfolio. Building on our success over the past few years, we are investing in additional technologies targeting new opportunities for incremental content, including the areas of sensing, power, and battery systems. Moving forward, we believe we are well-positioned to increase the diversity of our business and drive long-term revenue growth.”

Reported Financial Results – Third Quarter FY22

Revenue of $548.3 million;

GAAP gross margin of 52.8 percent and non-GAAP gross margin of 52.8 percent;

GAAP operating expenses of $145.3 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $115.5 million; and

GAAP earnings per share of $2.16 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.54.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is included in the tables accompanying this press release.

Business Outlook – Fourth Quarter FY22

Revenue is expected to range between $400 million and $440 million;

GAAP gross margin is forecasted to be between 51 percent and 53 percent; and

Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are anticipated to range between $150 million and $156 million, including approximately $19 million in stock-based compensation expense, $8 million in amortization of acquired intangibles and $3 million in acquisition-related costs.

Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A session at 5 p.m. EST today to answer questions related to its financial results and business outlook.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world's top mobile and consumer applications.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Cirrus Logic's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the company has provided non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, operating income and profit, operating expenses, gross margin and profit, tax expense, tax expense impact on earnings per share, and effective tax rate. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release contain forward-looking statements including our statements about our ability to diversify our product and technology portfolios and drive long-term revenue growth, , and our estimates for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 revenue, gross margin, combined research and development and selling, general and administrative expense levels, stock compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition-related costs. In some cases, forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "expect,” "anticipate,” "target,” "project,” "believe,” "goals,” "opportunity,” "estimates,” "intend,” and variations of these types of words and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to our plans, expectations, strategies or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of the global COVID-19 outbreak and the measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, including any disruptions to our business that could result from measures to contain the outbreak that may be taken by governmental authorities in the jurisdictions in which we and our supply chain operate; the susceptibility of the markets we address to economic downturns, including as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and the actions taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; the risks of doing business internationally, including increased import/export restrictions and controls (e.g., the effect of the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce placing Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and certain of its affiliates on the Bureau’s Entity List), imposition of trade protection measures (e.g., tariffs or taxes), security and health risks, possible disruptions in transportation networks, and other economic, social, military and geo-political conditions in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate; recent increased industry-wide capacity constraints that may impact our ability to meet current customer demand, which could cause an unanticipated decline in our sales and damage our existing customer relationships and our ability to establish new customer relationships; the potential for increased prices due to capacity constraints in our supply chain, which, if we are unable to increase our selling price to our customers, could result in lower revenues and margins that could adversely affect our financial results; our ability to attract, hire, and retain qualified personnel to support the development, marketing, and sales of our products; the level of orders and shipments during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, customer cancellations of orders, or the failure to place orders consistent with forecasts, along with the risk factors listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended March 28, 2021 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The foregoing information concerning our business outlook represents our outlook as of the date of this news release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Summary financial data follows:

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dec. 25, Sep. 25, Dec. 26, Dec. 25, Dec. 26, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Q3'22 Q2'22 Q3'21 Q3'22 Q3'21 Audio $ 341,897 $ 300,775 $ 381,885 $ 860,027 $ 868,239 High-Performance Mixed-Signal 206,452 165,111 103,910 431,461 207,454 Net sales 548,349 465,886 485,795 1,291,488 1,075,693 Cost of sales 258,827 230,442 234,295 626,576 516,511 Gross profit 289,522 235,444 251,500 664,912 559,182 Gross margin 52.8 % 50.5 % 51.8 % 51.5 % 52.0 % Research and development 107,101 102,116 89,435 294,913 252,986 Selling, general and administrative 38,247 38,132 32,415 111,526 93,366 Restructuring costs - - - - 352 Total operating expenses 145,348 140,248 121,850 406,439 346,704 Income from operations 144,174 95,196 129,650 258,473 212,478 Interest income (expense) (78 ) 35 1,206 718 4,160 Other income (expense) (87 ) 1,859 (207 ) 1,530 688 Income before income taxes 144,009 97,090 130,649 260,721 217,326 Provision for income taxes 16,373 11,994 16,281 30,780 25,263 Net income $ 127,636 $ 85,096 $ 114,368 $ 229,941 $ 192,063 Basic earnings per share: $ 2.23 $ 1.48 $ 1.97 $ 4.01 $ 3.30 Diluted earnings per share: $ 2.16 $ 1.43 $ 1.91 $ 3.88 $ 3.20 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 57,178 57,364 58,024 57,374 58,176 Diluted 59,031 59,451 59,963 59,317 60,101 Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) (not prepared in accordance with GAAP) Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. As a note, the non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dec. 25, Sep. 25, Dec. 26, Dec. 25, Dec. 26, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income Reconciliation Q3'22 Q2'22 Q3'21 Q3'22 Q3'21 GAAP Net Income $ 127,636 $ 85,096 $ 114,368 $ 229,941 $ 192,063 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 9,083 7,054 2,998 19,135 8,994 Stock-based compensation expense 17,833 16,551 13,287 49,368 42,069 Restructuring costs - - - - 352 Acquisition-related costs 3,155 5,834 - 8,989 - Adjustment to income taxes (7,903 ) (6,045 ) (2,897 ) (16,897 ) (8,172 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 149,804 $ 108,490 $ 127,756 $ 290,536 $ 235,306 Earnings Per Share Reconciliation GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 2.16 $ 1.43 $ 1.91 $ 3.88 $ 3.20 Effect of Amortization of acquisition intangibles 0.16 0.12 0.05 0.32 0.15 Effect of Stock-based compensation expense 0.30 0.28 0.22 0.83 0.70 Effect of Restructuring costs - - - - 0.01 Effect of Acquisition-related costs 0.05 0.09 - 0.15 - Effect of Adjustment to income taxes (0.13 ) (0.10 ) (0.05 ) (0.28 ) (0.14 ) Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 2.54 $ 1.82 $ 2.13 $ 4.90 $ 3.92 Operating Income Reconciliation GAAP Operating Income $ 144,174 $ 95,196 $ 129,650 $ 258,473 $ 212,478 GAAP Operating Profit 26.3 % 20.4 % 26.7 % 20.0 % 19.8 % Amortization of acquisition intangibles 9,083 7,054 2,998 19,135 8,994 Stock-based compensation expense - COGS 245 272 236 763 640 Stock-based compensation expense - R&D 12,260 10,496 9,526 32,368 27,414 Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A 5,328 5,783 3,525 16,237 14,015 Restructuring costs - - - - 352 Acquisition-related costs 3,155 5,834 - 8,989 - Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 174,245 $ 124,635 $ 145,935 $ 335,965 $ 263,893 Non-GAAP Operating Profit 31.8 % 26.8 % 30.0 % 26.0 % 24.5 % Operating Expense Reconciliation GAAP Operating Expenses $ 145,348 $ 140,248 $ 121,850 $ 406,439 $ 346,704 Amortization of acquisition intangibles (9,083 ) (7,054 ) (2,998 ) (19,135 ) (8,994 ) Stock-based compensation expense - R&D (12,260 ) (10,496 ) (9,526 ) (32,368 ) (27,414 ) Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A (5,328 ) (5,783 ) (3,525 ) (16,237 ) (14,015 ) Restructuring costs - - - - (352 ) Acquisition-related costs (3,155 ) (2,373 ) - (5,528 ) - Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 115,522 $ 114,542 $ 105,801 $ 333,171 $ 295,929 Gross Margin/Profit Reconciliation GAAP Gross Profit $ 289,522 $ 235,444 $ 251,500 $ 664,912 $ 559,182 GAAP Gross Margin 52.8 % 50.5 % 51.8 % 51.5 % 52.0 % Acquisition-related costs - 3,461 - 3,461 - Stock-based compensation expense - COGS 245 272 236 763 640 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 289,767 $ 239,177 $ 251,736 $ 669,136 $ 559,822 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 52.8 % 51.3 % 51.8 % 51.8 % 52.0 % Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation GAAP Tax Expense $ 16,373 $ 11,994 $ 16,281 $ 30,780 $ 25,263 GAAP Effective Tax Rate 11.4 % 12.4 % 12.5 % 11.8 % 11.6 % Adjustments to income taxes 7,903 6,045 2,897 16,897 8,172 Non-GAAP Tax Expense $ 24,276 $ 18,039 $ 19,178 $ 47,677 $ 33,435 Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate 13.9 % 14.3 % 13.1 % 14.1 % 12.4 % Tax Impact to EPS Reconciliation GAAP Tax Expense $ 0.28 $ 0.20 $ 0.27 $ 0.52 $ 0.42 Adjustments to income taxes 0.13 0.10 0.05 0.28 0.14 Non-GAAP Tax Expense $ 0.41 $ 0.30 $ 0.32 $ 0.80 $ 0.56

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET unaudited; in thousands Dec. 25, Mar. 27, Dec. 26, 2021 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 195,121 $ 442,164 $ 327,294 Marketable securities 3,719 55,697 43,289 Accounts receivable, net 326,131 108,712 244,803 Inventories 148,525 173,263 142,689 Other current assets 90,025 62,683 45,469 Total current Assets 763,521 842,519 803,544 Long-term marketable securities 72,118 312,759 326,491 Right-of-use lease assets 173,054 133,548 135,719 Property and equipment, net 157,186 154,942 154,312 Intangibles, net 165,581 22,031 24,322 Goodwill 437,783 287,518 287,518 Deferred tax asset 7,203 9,977 7,277 Long-term prepaid wafers 195,000 - - Other assets 96,671 67,320 86,446 Total assets $ 2,068,117 $ 1,830,614 $ 1,825,629 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 110,250 $ 102,744 $ 90,814 Accrued salaries and benefits 43,044 54,849 39,367 Lease liability 14,653 14,573 14,539 Acquisition-related liabilities 30,964 - - Other accrued liabilities 40,603 41,444 40,135 Total current liabilities 239,514 213,610 184,855 Non-current lease liability 164,896 127,883 129,583 Non-current income taxes 77,683 64,020 70,866 Long-term acquisition-related liabilities 5,528 - - Other long-term liabilities 17,749 36,096 39,968 Stockholders' equity: Capital stock 1,556,746 1,498,819 1,483,567 Accumulated earnings (deficit) 6,416 (112,689 ) (88,238 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (415 ) 2,875 5,028 Total stockholders' equity 1,562,747 1,389,005 1,400,357 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,068,117 $ 1,830,614 $ 1,825,629 Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

