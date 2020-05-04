Cirrus Logic Reports Q4 FY20 Revenue of $279.3 Million

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today posted on its website at http://investor.cirrus.com the quarterly Shareholder Letter that contains the complete financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020, which ended March 28, 2020, as well as the company’s current business outlook.

"In FY20, we experienced strong demand for products shipping in smartphones and increased our penetration of tablets, truly wireless headsets and wearables,” said Jason Rhode, chief executive officer. "As the global community continues to confront the COVID-19 pandemic and the unknown economic consequences, Cirrus Logic’s priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, their families and our communities worldwide, while maintaining business continuity and continuing to provide outstanding support to our customers. With approximately $600 million in cash, no debt and outstanding relationships with the leaders in the markets we serve, Cirrus Logic is in a strong position to weather the storm and maximize our long-term growth opportunities.”

Reported Financial Results – Fourth Quarter FY20

Revenue of $279.3 million;

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 52.4 percent;

GAAP operating expenses of $136.2 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $98.7 million;

GAAP operating expense included $20.7 million in restructuring costs associated with exiting the MEMS product line, $13.8 million in stock-based compensation and $3 million in amortization of acquired intangibles;

GAAP earnings per share of $0.17 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.68.

Reported Financial Results – Full Year FY20

Revenue of $1.28 billion;

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin are 52.6 percent and 52.7, respectively;

GAAP operating expenses of $500.7 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $402.5 million;

GAAP operating expense included $52.8 million in stock-based compensation, $23.4 million in amortization of acquired intangibles and $21.9 million in restructuring costs associated with exiting the MEMS product line;

GAAP earnings per share of $2.64 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.99.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is included in the tables accompanying this press release.

Business Outlook – First Quarter FY21

Revenue is expected to range between $200 million and $250 million;

GAAP gross margin to be between 51 percent and 53 percent; and

Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses to range between $111 million and $117 million, including approximately $14 million in stock-based compensation expense and $3 million in amortization of acquired intangibles.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Cirrus Logic's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the company has provided non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, operating income and profit, operating expenses, gross margin and profit, tax expense, tax expense impact on earnings per share, and effective tax rate. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release contain forward-looking statements including our statements about our ability to weather the storm during these challenging times and maximize our long-term growth opportunities, along with estimates for the first quarter fiscal year 2021 revenue, gross margin, combined research and development and selling, general and administrative expense levels, stock compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangibles. In some cases, forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "expect,” "anticipate,” "target,” "project,” "believe,” "goals,” "opportunity,” "estimates,” "intend,” and variations of these types of words and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to our plans, expectations, strategies or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of the global COVID-19 outbreak and the measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, including any disruptions to our business that could result from measures to contain the outbreak that may be taken by governmental authorities in the jurisdictions in which we and our supply chain operate; the susceptibility of the markets we address to economic downturns, including as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and the actions taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; the risks of doing business internationally, including increased import/export restrictions and controls (e.g., the effect of the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce placing Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and certain of its affiliates on the Bureau’s Entity List), imposition of trade protection measures (e.g., tariffs or taxes), security and health risks, possible disruptions in transportation networks, and other economic, social, military and geo-political conditions in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate; the level of orders and shipments during the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, customer cancellations of orders, or the failure to place orders consistent with forecasts, along with the risk factors listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended March 30, 2019 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The foregoing information concerning our business outlook represents our outlook as of the date of this news release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Summary financial data follows:

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Mar. 28, Dec. 28, Mar. 30, Mar. 28, Mar. 30, 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Q4'20 Q3'20 Q4'19 Q4'20 Q4'19 Portable products $ 249,731 $ 344,870 $ 207,099 $ 1,146,918 $ 1,032,049 Non-portable and other products 29,560 29,798 33,342 134,206 153,475 Net sales 279,291 374,668 240,441 1,281,124 1,185,524 Cost of sales 133,056 177,163 115,802 606,957 588,027 Gross profit 146,235 197,505 124,639 674,167 597,497 Gross margin 52.4 % 52.7 % 51.8 % 52.6 % 50.4 % Research and development 81,865 88,713 92,251 347,647 375,139 Selling, general and administrative 32,464 36,113 30,194 131,115 126,502 Restructuring costs 21,925 - - 21,925 - Gain on sale of assets - - (4,913 ) - (4,913 ) Total operating expenses 136,254 124,826 117,532 500,687 496,728 Income from operations 9,981 72,679 7,107 173,480 100,769 Interest income 2,474 2,392 2,248 9,401 6,960 U.K. pension settlement - - - - (13,768 ) Other expense (106 ) (563 ) (150 ) (1,615 ) (217 ) Income before income taxes 12,349 74,508 9,205 181,266 93,744 Provision for income taxes 2,191 5,996 3,048 21,768 3,753 Net income $ 10,158 $ 68,512 $ 6,157 $ 159,498 $ 89,991 Basic earnings per share: $ 0.17 $ 1.18 $ 0.10 $ 2.74 $ 1.50 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.17 $ 1.13 $ 0.10 $ 2.64 $ 1.46 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 58,527 58,188 59,031 58,317 60,116 Diluted 60,683 60,492 60,199 60,462 61,583 Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) (not prepared in accordance with GAAP) Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. As a note, the non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Mar. 28, Dec. 28, Mar. 30, Mar. 28, Mar. 30, 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Net Income Reconciliation Q4'20 Q3'20 Q4'19 Q4'20 Q4'19 GAAP Net Income $ 10,158 $ 68,512 $ 6,157 $ 159,498 $ 89,991 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 3,000 6,470 7,228 23,420 40,991 Stock-based compensation expense 14,052 14,160 12,583 53,757 49,689 Restructuring costs 20,602 1,323 - 21,925 - U.K. pension settlement - - - - 13,768 Gain on sale of assets - - (4,913 ) - (4,913 ) Adjustment to income taxes (6,320 ) (4,871 ) 1,202 (17,411 ) (26,781 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 41,492 $ 85,594 $ 22,257 $ 241,189 $ 162,745 Earnings Per Share Reconciliation GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 1.13 $ 0.10 $ 2.64 $ 1.46 Effect of Amortization of acquisition intangibles 0.05 0.11 0.12 0.39 0.67 Effect of Stock-based compensation expense 0.23 0.23 0.21 0.89 0.81 Effect of Restructuring costs 0.34 0.02 - 0.36 - Effect of U.K. pension settlement - - - - 0.22 Effect of Gain on sale of assets - - (0.08 ) - (0.08 ) Effect of Adjustment to income taxes (0.11 ) (0.08 ) 0.02 (0.29 ) (0.44 ) Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 1.41 $ 0.37 $ 3.99 $ 2.64 Operating Income Reconciliation GAAP Operating Income $ 9,981 $ 72,679 $ 7,107 $ 173,480 $ 100,769 GAAP Operating Profit 3.6 % 19.4 % 3.0 % 13.5 % 8.5 % Amortization of acquisition intangibles 3,000 6,470 7,228 23,420 40,991 Stock-based compensation expense - COGS 213 200 288 908 877 Stock-based compensation expense - R&D 9,446 9,343 8,270 33,859 29,115 Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A 4,393 4,617 4,025 18,990 19,697 Restructuring costs 20,602 1,323 - 21,925 - Gain on sale of assets - - (4,913 ) - (4,913 ) Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 47,635 $ 94,632 $ 22,005 $ 272,582 $ 186,536 Non-GAAP Operating Profit 17.1 % 25.3 % 9.2 % 21.3 % 15.7 % Operating Expense Reconciliation GAAP Operating Expenses $ 136,254 $ 124,826 $ 117,532 $ 500,687 $ 496,728 Amortization of acquisition intangibles (3,000 ) (6,470 ) (7,228 ) (23,420 ) (40,991 ) Stock-based compensation expense - R&D (9,446 ) (9,343 ) (8,270 ) (33,859 ) (29,115 ) Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A (4,393 ) (4,617 ) (4,025 ) (18,990 ) (19,697 ) Restructuring costs (20,724 ) (1,201 ) - (21,925 ) - Gain on sale of assets - - 4,913 - 4,913 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 98,691 $ 103,195 $ 102,922 $ 402,493 $ 411,838 Gross Margin/Profit Reconciliation GAAP Gross Profit $ 146,235 $ 197,505 $ 124,639 $ 674,167 $ 597,497 GAAP Gross Margin 52.4 % 52.7 % 51.8 % 52.6 % 50.4 % Stock-based compensation expense - COGS 213 200 288 908 877 Restructuring costs - COGS (122 ) 122 - - - Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 146,326 $ 197,827 $ 124,927 $ 675,075 $ 598,374 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 52.4 % 52.8 % 52.0 % 52.7 % 50.5 % Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation GAAP Tax Expense $ 2,191 $ 5,996 $ 3,048 $ 21,768 $ 3,753 GAAP Effective Tax Rate 17.7 % 8.0 % 33.1 % 12.0 % 4.0 % Adjustments to income taxes 6,320 4,871 (1,202 ) 17,411 26,781 Non-GAAP Tax Expense $ 8,511 $ 10,867 $ 1,846 $ 39,179 $ 30,534 Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate 17.0 % 11.3 % 7.7 % 14.0 % 15.8 % Tax Impact to EPS Reconciliation GAAP Tax Expense $ 0.04 $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.36 $ 0.06 Adjustments to income taxes 0.11 0.08 (0.02 ) 0.29 0.44 Non-GAAP Tax Expense $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.03 $ 0.65 $ 0.50

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET unaudited; in thousands Mar. 28, Dec. 28, Mar. 30, 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 292,119 $ 342,301 $ 216,172 Marketable securities 22,008 13,098 70,183 Accounts receivable, net 153,998 175,937 120,656 Inventories 146,725 137,920 164,733 Other current assets 35,346 45,345 53,239 Total current Assets 650,196 714,601 624,983 Long-term marketable securities 283,573 250,162 158,968 Right-of-use lease assets 141,274 141,348 - Property and equipment, net 158,244 174,390 186,185 Intangibles, net 34,430 47,133 67,847 Goodwill 287,088 285,904 286,241 Deferred tax asset 10,052 9,183 8,727 Other assets 27,820 24,819 19,689 Total assets $ 1,592,677 $ 1,647,540 $ 1,352,640 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 78,412 $ 98,835 $ 48,398 Accrued salaries and benefits 42,439 34,228 29,289 Lease liability 13,580 13,863 - Other accrued liabilities 24,206 31,385 37,853 Total current liabilities 158,637 178,311 115,540 Non-current lease liability 129,312 133,993 - Non-current income taxes 71,143 72,422 78,309 Other long-term liabilities 3,806 2,934 18,551 Stockholders' equity: Capital stock 1,434,929 1,417,646 1,363,736 Accumulated deficit (201,681 ) (157,869 ) (222,430 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,469 ) 103 (1,066 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,229,779 1,259,880 1,140,240 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,592,677 $ 1,647,540 $ 1,352,640 Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

