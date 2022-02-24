Cirrus Logic to Present at Upcoming Conference

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that Cirrus Logic President and Chief Executive Officer John Forsyth will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 7 at 1:15 p.m. PST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the event.

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.

