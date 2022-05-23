23.05.2022 22:00:00

Cirrus Logic to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that the company will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

  • New York, June 1 – Cirrus Logic President and Chief Executive Officer John Forsyth and Chief Financial Officer Venk Nathamuni will present at the Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at 8:30 a.m. EDT at The Lotte New York Palace.
  • Boston, June 7 – Cirrus Logic President and Chief Executive Officer John Forsyth and Chief Financial Officer Venk Nathamuni will present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference at 1:15 p.m. EDT at The Intercontinental Boston.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Cirrus Logic investor relations website. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available on the website following the events.

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc.

