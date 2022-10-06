|
06.10.2022 22:00:00
Cirrus Logic to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that the company will post its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results and business outlook on the investor relations area of its website on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at approximately 4 p.m. EDT.
Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A webcast session at 5 p.m. EDT that same day to answer questions related to its financial results and business outlook. A replay of the Q&A session will be available on the website listed above beginning approximately two hours following the completion of the call or by dialing (647) 362-9199 or toll-free at (800) 770-2030 (Access Code: 95424).
Cirrus Logic, Inc.
Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.
Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005896/en/
