CISBAY'S Breakthrough Microbial Solution for Pecans

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisbay Global, a leader in microbial technology solutions, has developed a patented proprietary solution focusing on enhancing pecan quality and crop yields that guarantee highly favorable results for growers.

For the past three years, Cisbay has partnered with Arizona-based Farmers Investment Co. (FICO), the world's largest grower and processor of top-quality pecans, to create solutions for safe and efficient fertilization uptake, plant hydration amplification, the obviation of soil diseases and robust nut-crop augmentation. The power and advantage of this partnership translated into a 20-percent yield increase on 250 acres during the first year of the program followed by a consistent yield increase on 650 acres in the second year. As a result, Cisbay's microbial technology is now being used on 100 percent of FICO's acreage.

"We're seeing this year (2018) one of our biggest yields, the main thing we're seeing is nut size and retention," said Brian Driscoll, FICO Farm Manager.

Additionally, the Cisbay treatment plots upshot on pecan root rot was encouraging. The company's AGN microbial product helped to prevent root rot problems. Driscoll utilized the AGN to rebuild the microorganisms in the soil after inoculation with Rhyme, a potent fungicide, to suppress the root disease. Phymatotrichum root rot, also known as cotton root rot, primarily occurs in the southwestern United States and Mexico. The fungus economically impacts alfalfa, cotton, ornamental shrubs, fruit and nut trees and peanuts.

"It's just wonderful to see the benefits of microbial technology provided to pecan growers and helping the industry at this crucial time, and having validation, trust, and partnership from top growers like FICO is just a blessing," said Martin Jeffers, Cisbay Pecan Specialist.

FICO has been a family-owned and operated business since 1937. Among its subsidiaries are Green Valley Pecan Company, a global supplier of pecans, the Pecan Store and Farmers Water Co., an Arizona water utility, and employs more than 300 people in three states.

The pecan industry is at a crossroads and facing many challenges; these include low domestic demand, storm recovery, tariffs, stored supply and competition with Mexican and South African crops. U.S. imports have been at record highs as many American growers are storing their pecans while waiting for a boost in price.

Cisbay offers clients a risk-free trial program that assists farmers with yield increases. Furthermore, program farmers are not held responsible for the tab if adverse yield outcomes prevail. In 2018, the program was implemented with the participation of 20 farmers elevating yields to an average of 20 percent. This year, the program has helped Cisbay successfully secure 5 percent of the pecan growers in the U.S. and is on pace to service 10-20 percent of the total pecan acreage in the next two years.

Besides pecans, Cisbay's microbial technology has garnered excellent results with row crops such as rice, corn, cotton, soy and wheat plus a variety of other plants including almonds, peaches, walnuts, pistachios, grapes, sugarcane, tomatoes, chili peppers, carrots, onions, cherries and berries.

About Cisbay Global

Cisbay provides advanced microbial solutions that rejuvenate the soil and treat wastewater globally. In addition to the U.S. market, Cisbay's beneficial microbes are currently applied in more than 10 international markets. Its sustainable soil remediation and water treatment solutions help farmers increase yields and profitability while optimizing their inorganic inputs, thereby, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, runoffs and industrial effluents that pollute waterways.

Moreover, the company aims to continually improve, innovate and invest in the development of the next generation of products.

