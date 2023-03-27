|
27.03.2023 20:00:00
Cisco Advances Interoperability with Microsoft Teams Certifications for Cisco Board Pro and Webex Contact Center
Cisco today delivered an update on its partnership with Microsoft originally announced at Microsoft Ignite 2022 in October. Furthering their joint vision of putting choice in the hands of customers by bringing Microsoft Teams to Cisco collaboration technology, Cisco announced two new certifications to help customers better communicate across platforms. Cisco Board Pro is now certified to run Microsoft Teams Rooms natively on the device and Webex Contact Center is tightly integrated with Microsoft Teams. More RSS Feeds: https://newsroom.cisco.com/c/r/newsroom/en/us/rss-feeds.html
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Cisco Systems Inc. "
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Cisco Systems Inc. "
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cisco Systems Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.