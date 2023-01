Cisco Advances the Hybrid Work Experience with Audio and Interoperability Innovations

Today at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2023, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) showcased its new range of collaboration devices for Microsoft Teams and unveiled the new Cisco Table Microphone Pro, a digital and multi-directional table microphone for hybrid workspaces, along with audio interoperability advancements. The innovations meet the needs of hybrid workers, delivering more inclusivity and choice for meetings, while improving the manageability, configuration and security required by IT. More RSS Feeds: https://newsroom.cisco.com/c/r/newsroom/en/us/rss-feeds.html