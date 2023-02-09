09.02.2023 15:15:00

Cisco and Bank of America Securities to Host Internet for the Future Tech Talk

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco will host a Tech Talk with Bank of America Securities to discuss Cisco's latest innovations to help our customers and partners deliver 5G and Wi-Fi experiences to connect everything, everywhere. Jonathan Davidson, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Cisco Networking will be answering questions during the session which will be broadcast from Mobile World Congress, Barcelona. Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/.

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)

No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.

Date:
Monday, February 28, 2023

Time:
7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 4:00 pm CET

Cisco Speaker:
Jonathan Davidson, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Networking

Moderator:
Tal Liani, Managing Director, Bank of America Securities  

REGISTER HERE

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available for one month at investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:     


Emily Hunt

Robyn Blum


Cisco

Cisco


(44) 208 824 4283

408-853-9848


emhunt@cisco.com

rojenkin@cisco.com


 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-and-bank-of-america-securities-to-host-internet-for-the-future-tech-talk-301742634.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cisco Inc. 43,54 -0,24% Cisco Inc.

Cisco Inc. 43,54 -0,24% Cisco Inc.

