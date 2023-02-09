Cisco and Bank of America Securities to Host Internet for the Future Tech Talk

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco will host a Tech Talk with Bank of America Securities to discuss Cisco's latest innovations to help our customers and partners deliver 5G and Wi-Fi experiences to connect everything, everywhere. Jonathan Davidson, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Cisco Networking will be answering questions during the session which will be broadcast from Mobile World Congress, Barcelona. Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/.

No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.

Date:

Monday, February 28, 2023

Time:

7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 4:00 pm CET

Cisco Speaker:

Jonathan Davidson, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Networking

Moderator:

Tal Liani, Managing Director, Bank of America Securities

