Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.04.2023 14:00:00

Cisco and Credit Suisse to Host a Tech Talk on Cisco's Security Business

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco and Credit Suisse will host a webcast with Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Cisco's Security and Collaboration businesses, to discuss Cisco's security strategy and our products' unique features and capabilities. Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/.

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)

No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.

Date:
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Time:
10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET

Cisco Speaker:
Jeetu Patel, EVP and General Manager, Security and Collaboration

Moderator:
Sami Badri, Managing Director, Credit Suisse

This event will be webcast and a replay will be available shortly after the event.  Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:

Marty Palka

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

408-526-6635

408-853-9848

mpalka@cisco.com

rojenkin@cisco.com

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-and-credit-suisse-to-host-a-tech-talk-on-ciscos-security-business-301798036.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cisco Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cisco Inc.mehr Analysen

16.09.21 Cisco Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.09.21 Cisco Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.09.21 Cisco Outperform Credit Suisse Group
19.08.21 Cisco Neutral Credit Suisse Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cisco Inc. 46,32 1,17% Cisco Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Impulsarmer Wochenauftakt: US-Börsen schließen etwas höher -- ATX und DAX beenden ruhigen Handelstag wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen freundlich
Für den heimischen sowie den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag in den frühen Stunden bergauf - bis zum Handelsende sind die Gewinne aber weggebröckelt. Die Wall Street erlebte einen ruhigen Wochenauftakt. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten letztendlich im grünen Bereich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen