26.03.2024 16:26:03
Cisco And Ford Rollout Webex App For Ford, Lincoln Vehicles
(RTTNews) - Cisco (CSCO) and Ford Motor Company (F) Tuesday announced that the Webex app by Cisco for conferencing and collaboration is now available for download in the all-new Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience.
The experience will be available for Ford and Lincoln customers on select vehicles.
"Until now, professionals on the move faced a gap in connectivity, with limited options to stay productive while on the road," said Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Security and Collaboration. "By integrating Webex into Ford's vehicles, we're giving customers the choice to collaborate from anywhere, transforming vehicles into extensions of their workspace without sacrifice."
While on the move, drivers can join audio-only Webex meetings and calls effortlessly from the in-vehicle touchscreen. When the vehicle is parked, the driver can join Webex meetings and view other remote participants' video or shared content, share reactions, view the participant list and more as if they were at their desk in the office or at home.
