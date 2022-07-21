SAN JOSE, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco and Jefferies will host a webcast on Human Capital Management for the Financial Community at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET/4:00 p.m. BST, on July 28, 2022.

Fran Katsoudas, Executive Vice President and Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer at Cisco, will discuss Cisco's approach to human capital and creating a conscious corporate culture, and explain how these initiatives are tied to the company's purpose "to Power an Inclusive Future for All", and play an important role in shareholder value creation.

Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/

Further information and Cisco's ESG Reporting Hub and 2021 Cisco Purpose Report can be found at csr.cisco.com

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.





Investor Relations Contact: Press Contact: Emily Hunt Robyn Blum Cisco Cisco +44 208 824 4283 (408) 853-9848 emhunt@cisco.com rojenkin@cisco.com





View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-and-jefferies-to-host-webcast-on-human-capital-management-301590476.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.