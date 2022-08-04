|
04.08.2022 14:00:00
Cisco and Loop Capital Host a Tech Talk on Cisco's Optical Business
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco will host a webcast with Loop Capital and Bill Gartner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco's Optical Systems and Optics Group, to discuss Cisco's optical strategy, portfolio evolution and market dynamics. Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/.
No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.
Date:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Time:
9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET
Cisco Speaker:
Bill Gartner, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Optical Systems and Optics Group
Moderator:
Fahad Najam, Managing Director, Loop Capital
This event will be webcast and a replay will be available one month after the event. Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter.
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
Investor Relations Contact:
Press Contact:
Marty Palka
Robyn Blum
Cisco
Cisco
408-526-6635
408-853-9848
mpalka@cisco.com
rojenkin@cisco.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-and-loop-capital-host-a-tech-talk-on-ciscos-optical-business-301598448.html
SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.
