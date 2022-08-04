Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.08.2022 14:00:00

Cisco and Loop Capital Host a Tech Talk on Cisco's Optical Business

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco will host a webcast with Loop Capital and Bill Gartner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco's Optical Systems and Optics Group, to discuss Cisco's optical strategy, portfolio evolution and market dynamics. Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/.

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)

No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.

Date:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Time:
9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET

Cisco Speaker:
Bill Gartner, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Optical Systems and Optics Group

Moderator:
Fahad Najam, Managing Director, Loop Capital

This event will be webcast and a replay will be available one month after the event. Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:


Press Contact:

Marty Palka


Robyn Blum

Cisco


Cisco

408-526-6635


408-853-9848

mpalka@cisco.com


rojenkin@cisco.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-and-loop-capital-host-a-tech-talk-on-ciscos-optical-business-301598448.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cisco Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cisco Inc.mehr Analysen

16.09.21 Cisco Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.09.21 Cisco Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.09.21 Cisco Outperform Credit Suisse Group
19.08.21 Cisco Neutral Credit Suisse Group
10.02.21 Cisco Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cisco Inc. 44,95 2,01% Cisco Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht deutlich besser als erwartet: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste vor dem Wochenende Verluste hinnehmen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich ebenfalls leichter. Die US-Märkte erleben nach dem starken Jobbericht einen schwachen Handelstag. Asiens Börsen notierten am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen