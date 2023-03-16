16.03.2023 13:00:00

Cisco and Telenor Group Sign Agreement to Explore New As-A-Service Business Models and Enable a More Inclusive Internet for the Future

Cisco and Telenor extend their relationship to explore and develop new business opportunities, joint research, and innovation. Plans include: developing new flexible and scalable as-a-service business models to accelerate services adoption in cybersecurity and multi-cloud and further accelerating the Internet for the Future to connect more people and businesses with unified experiences, including digital skills training programs.More RSS Feeds: https://newsroom.cisco.com/c/r/newsroom/en/us/rss-feeds.html
