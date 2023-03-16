|
16.03.2023 13:00:00
Cisco and Telenor Group Sign Agreement to Explore New As-A-Service Business Models and Enable a More Inclusive Internet for the Future
Cisco and Telenor extend their relationship to explore and develop new business opportunities, joint research, and innovation. Plans include: developing new flexible and scalable as-a-service business models to accelerate services adoption in cybersecurity and multi-cloud and further accelerating the Internet for the Future to connect more people and businesses with unified experiences, including digital skills training programs.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Cisco Systems Inc. "
