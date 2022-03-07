|
07.03.2022 14:00:00
Cisco and UBS to host ESG Conference Call/Webcast
SAN JOSE, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco and UBS will host an ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Conference Call/Webcast for the Financial Community at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET/4:00 p.m. BST, on March 10, 2022.
Mary de Wysocki, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, will give an overview of Cisco's Purpose, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy and priorities, provide an update on progress towards goals, and explain why Cisco's CSR initiatives play an important role in overall shareholder value creation.
Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/
Further information and Cisco's ESG Reporting Hub and 2021 Cisco Purpose Report can be found at csr.cisco.com
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.08.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Die dritte Verhandlungsrunde zwischen Russland und der Ukraine brachte keinen entscheidenden Durchbruch. Stattdessen droht Russland mit eine Gas-Lieferstopp in die EU. Das belastet den heimischen Aktienmarkt aber nur kurz, der Markt dreht ins Plus. Auch an der deutschen Börse wird die Stimmung im Verlauf deutlich besser und es setzt eine deutliche Erholung ein. In Fernost hielten sich Anleger abermals von den Aktienmärkten fern.