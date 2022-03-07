07.03.2022 14:00:00

Cisco and UBS to host ESG Conference Call/Webcast

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco and UBS will host an ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Conference Call/Webcast for the Financial Community at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET/4:00 p.m. BST, on March 10, 2022.

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)

Mary de Wysocki, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, will give an overview of Cisco's Purpose, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy and priorities, provide an update on progress towards goals, and explain why Cisco's CSR initiatives play an important role in overall shareholder value creation.

Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/ 

Further information and Cisco's ESG Reporting Hub and 2021 Cisco Purpose Report can be found at csr.cisco.com 

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:

Emily Hunt

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

+44 208 824 4283

(408) 853-9848

emhunt@cisco.com

rojenkin@cisco.com  

 

