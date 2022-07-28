Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.07.2022 14:00:00

Cisco Announces August 2022 Event with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conference with the financial community during the month of August. The session will be webcast. Interested parties can view the event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)

Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference
August 31, 2022
9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET
Greg Dorai, Vice President, Product Management, Secure Access Group

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:

Carol Villazon

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

(408) 527-6538

408) 853-9848

carolv@cisco.com 

rojenkin@cisco.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-announces-august-2022-event-with-the-financial-community-301594909.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

