28.07.2022 14:00:00
Cisco Announces August 2022 Event with the Financial Community
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conference with the financial community during the month of August. The session will be webcast. Interested parties can view the event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.
Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference
August 31, 2022
9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET
Greg Dorai, Vice President, Product Management, Secure Access Group
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter.
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
Investor Relations Contact:
Press Contact:
Carol Villazon
Robyn Blum
Cisco
Cisco
(408) 527-6538
408) 853-9848
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-announces-august-2022-event-with-the-financial-community-301594909.html
SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.
Nachrichten zu Cisco Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Cisco Inc.mehr Analysen
|16.09.21
|Cisco Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.08.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
