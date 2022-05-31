31.05.2022 14:00:00

Cisco Announces June 2022 Events with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of June. These sessions will be webcast. Interested parties can view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference
June 8, 2022
2:20 p.m. PT / 5:20 p.m. ET
Liz Centoni, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager, Applications

Nasdaq Investor Conference
June 14, 2022
1:00 a.m. PT/ 4:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. BST
Scott Herren, EVP and Chief Financial Officer

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:

Marilyn Mora

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

(408) 527-7452

(408) 853-9848

marilmor@cisco.com 

rojenkin@cisco.com

 

 

