Cisco Announces November 2022 Event with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conference with the financial community during the month of November. The session will be webcast. Interested parties can view the event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

November 29, 2022

10:40 a.m. PT / 1:40 p.m. ET

Kip Compton, SVP, Strategy & Business Development

