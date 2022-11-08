|
08.11.2022 14:00:00
Cisco Announces November 2022 Event with the Financial Community
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conference with the financial community during the month of November. The session will be webcast. Interested parties can view the event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.
Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference
November 29, 2022
10:40 a.m. PT / 1:40 p.m. ET
Kip Compton, SVP, Strategy & Business Development
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter.
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
Investor Relations Contact:
Press Contact:
Carol Villazon
Robyn Blum
Cisco
Cisco
(408) 527-6538
408) 853-9848
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-announces-november-2022-event-with-the-financial-community-301668233.html
SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cisco Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
04.11.22
|Cisco-Sicherheitsupdates: Angreifer könnten durch Lücken in Netzwerke eindringen (Heise)
|
01.11.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Cisco vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
31.10.22
|Cisco Networking Academy wird 25 Jahre alt (ZDNet.de)
Analysen zu Cisco Inc.mehr Analysen
|16.09.21
|Cisco Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.08.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.08.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.11.20
|Cisco Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.08.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.11.20
|Cisco Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cisco Inc.
|44,00
|-0,92%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf US-Kongresswahlen und Verbraucherpreise: Wall Street schwächer -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Abschläge. Der DAX bewegte sich leicht abwärts. Die US-Börsen geben am Mittwoch nach. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Mittwoch ebenfalls nach.